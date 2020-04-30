Could coronavirus lead to fall Saturdays without football? Possibly. But even if the college games don't return this season, the National Football League appears to be a willing substitute.

The NFL has had preliminary talks with broadcast partners about a potential shift of some games to Saturday kickoffs, according to a report from the New York Post.

Even in such a scenario the majority of NFL games would remain in Sunday, Monday and Thursday slots as per the typical schedule.

It's a scenario that could become reality. Even as many states begin to loosen some elements of shutdowns and reopen their respective economies, the feasibility of sports and large-scale events remains murky at best.

The NBA has announced teams -- in states and cities that allow it -- can reopen their facilities as early as May 8, but there has been no indication about a return to games since the league paused operations on March 11.

Among scenarios considered would be a return to play without fans. But such a plan would be more difficult to coordinate across the entirety of the NCAA and with amateur athletes than within professional leagues.

If the NFL did climb into a Saturday time slot, it has much of the infrastructure in place already. The league has a history of scheduling late-season games and early-round playoff games on Saturdays.

+21 LSU in NFL Draft, UDFA deals: See where former Tigers have landed with interactive map LSU set a program record for first-round picks on Thursday, then followed that up with another five on Friday for a program record 10 overall picks.

The NFL was among the first of major sports leagues to coordinate an event amid the coronavirus pandemic, holding all three days of the NFL draft from April 23-25 entirely remotely.

LSU was a heavy presence on each day, logging an LSU record five picks in the first round, another five on Day 2, and four more on Day 3 to tie Ohio State's record for picks in a 7-round draft.

Tigers coach Ed Orgeron has already broached the subject of whether football season could be canceled in a public service announcement earlier in April, when he asked that exact question to LSU team doctor Brent Bankston.

In new Ed Orgeron PSA on coronavirus, an LSU question: 'Think we'll have football season?' Ed Orgeron is back with a brand new PSA, bringing up a question that could soon be held by many LSU fans as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also identified the college football season as a potential consequence of not adequately responding to public health issues stemming from coronavirus.

LSU has already been forced to cancel its spring practices and annual spring game on April 18, but Orgeron relayed confidence the team would be able to have its camp in some fashion by August.

"Obviously," he said, "that's out of our control."

LSU's 2020 season-opener is scheduled for Sept. 5 against UTSA.

For the full report from the New York Post, click here.