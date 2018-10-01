lsuolemissfootball1037.093018 bf
The LSU stadium bows their heads during a moment of silence for fallen LSU basketball player Wayde Sims during the first half of LSU's game against Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 29, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

School officials, students and friends will hold a candlelight vigil Tuesday night for LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, who was killed early Friday morning.

The vigil will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday in front of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, where Sims, a Baton Rouge native and former University High star, played for the Tigers the past two seasons.

Funeral services for Sims will be held Saturday at noon at Healing Place Church. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m.

