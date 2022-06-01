Southern Miss baseball will host its first NCAA regional since 2017 this weekend with LSU, Kennesaw State and Army traveling to Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg.
USM is the No. 11 seed overall, putting the winner of the Hattiesburg regional on track to take on the team who comes out of the Coral Gables regional, which features No. 6 Miami, Arizona, Ole Miss and Canisius.
Competition in the double-elimination regional, which will be shown on ESPN+, begins on Friday with a pair of contests in Hattiesburg.
No. 1 Southern Miss
RECORD: 43-16
RPI: 18
NCAA BERTH: At large; No. 11 national seed
COACH: Scott Berry (13th year)
AT A GLANCE: Southern Miss is hosting its second regional under Scott Berry, and the Golden Eagles rolled to a Conference USA regular season title behind a pitching staff with a combined ERA of 3.04. The Golden Eagles are seeking their second trip to the College World Series after earning their lone bid in 2009. USM ranks second in the nation in consecutive 40-win seasons at six, ranking only behind Dallas Baptist's seven.
TOP PITCHER: So. RHP Tanner Hall (8-2, 2.69 ERA, 93.2 IP, 130 K, 11 BB)
TOP HITTER: Fr. OF Carson Paetow (.285, 13 HRs, 44 RBIs, 4 SBs)
No. 2 LSU
RECORD: 38-20
RPI: 25
NCAA BERTH: At large
COACH: Jay Johnson (1st year)
AT A GLANCE: In its first season under Jay Johnson, LSU often did its best work away from Alex Box Stadium. The Tigers won four SEC road series, including a crucial sweep of Vanderbilt in Nashville to close out the regular season. The Tigers have bashed their way to 38 victories, ranking 11th in the nation with 107 homers as a team. The bullpen is the strength of an LSU pitching staff that has a combined ERA of 4.09.
TOP PITCHER: Jr. RHP Paul Gervase (3-1, 2.12 ERA, 34.0 IP, 49 K, 12 BB)
TOP HITTER: So. OF Dylan Crews (.345, 21 HRs, 68 RBIs, 5 SBs)
No. 3 Kennesaw State
RECORD: 35-26
RPI: 47
NCAA BERTH: Automatic bid as Atlantic Sun champs
COACH: Ryan Coe (1st year)
AT A GLANCE: If there was one team that hit its way into the 64-team field, it's Kennesaw State. The Owls hit .301 as a team while putting up a 6.08 ERA as a pitching staff. KSU has some solid options in its starting rotation, but it's been a struggle out of the bullpen all season. The Owls beat conference rival Liberty three times this season and picked up a mid-week victory over Georgia Tech. KSU is effecient on the base paths, stealing bases on 49 of 64 tries.
TOP PITCHER: Sr. LHP John Bezdicek (5-1, 3.75 ERA, 74.1 IP, 81 K, 31 BB)
TOP HITTER: Sr. OF Josh Hatcher (.386, 13 HRs, 55 RBIs, 11 SBs)
No. 4 Army
RECORD: 31-23
RPI: 154
NCAA BERTH: Automatic bid as Patriot League champs
COACH: Jim Foster (Sixth year)
AT A GLANCE: No team will be more active on the base paths than Army, which ranks 21st in the nation with 101 stolen bases. Hunter Meade leads the way with a whopping 31 steals in 34 attempts. The Black Nights hit .301 as a team and have a pitching staff ERA of 4.76. With four consecutive Patriot League titles, Army won't be a team lacking in confidence.
TOP PITCHER: So. LHP Connelly Early (7-3, 3.39 ERA, 79.2 IP, 80 K, 34 BB)
TOP HITTER: So. 3B Sam Ruta (.385, 6 HRs, 35 RBIs, 6 SBs)
Hattiesburg regional bracket
FRIDAY
Game 1 - No. 1 Southern Miss vs. No. 4 Army, 1 p.m.
Game 2 - No. 2 LSU vs. No. 3 Kennesaw State, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Game 3 - Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon
Game 4 - Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBD
SUNDAY
Game 5 - Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD
Game 6 - Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner, TBD
MONDAY
Game 7 - If a pair of teams are still alive with fewer than two losses, a game will be played at 3 p.m. to decide the regional.
Hattiesburg regional tickets
Southern Miss announced Wednesday morning that the regional has been completely sold out. The best way for fans to buy tickets at this point is on the secondary market.