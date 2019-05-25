“You got another message, didn’t you? … What did it say?”
“It said, ‘The man’s done enough.’ ”
— Field of Dreams
HOOVER, Ala. — The LSU Tigers needed to give their all here in the Southeastern Conference tournament to give themselves a chance of hosting an NCAA regional next week.
Perhaps more than anyone thought they were capable of. Perhaps more than they thought deep down they could manage themselves.
No, LSU didn’t “go the distance” to the SEC tournament final like it did last year. Like it has in so many past years here in Hoover. Yes, the Tigers were dusted with some more of that Hoover magic, like when they scored the tying and winning runs off that kicked wild pitch at the plate to beat Auburn 4-3 on Thursday. Or when they run-ruled expected top-four national seed Mississippi State 12-2 on Friday night.
But in the end, magic was no match for match for the reality of an exhausted pitching staff. The result was an eliminating 13-4 loss to No. 1-seeded Vanderbilt, a black-and-gold steamroller that flattened a pitching-depleted LSU team on its way to a date in Sunday’s tournament final against reigning champion Ole Miss.
While LSU coach Paul Mainieri never wants to leave Hoover without some hardware (his teams have won six titles here and are 39-10 in this tournament), even he might have to admit the Commodores did his Tigers a favor in a sense. One fewer game in Hoover gives LSU one more precious day to set up its pitching for the NCAA regional to come.
Then NCAA regional that certainly will be coming home to Alex Box Stadium after a rare one-year hiatus in 2018.
No one will know for sure until 7:30 p.m. Sunday. That’s when the 16 regional host sites will be announced on NCAA.com, on the NCAA’s Twitter account and on the Bottom Line crawl on the ESPN channels. Speaking of which, a friend texted me during the nearly seven hour-long Mississippi State game Wednesday night/Thursday morning that he had been watching so long he had memorized all of the crawl info.
Now there is some vital new material to wait to see.
It promises not to be as anxious a wait for LSU as it might have looked at the start of this tournament. The Tigers beating Mississippi State on Friday should have taken care of that. And getting nearly run-ruled by Vandy (No. 2 in the RPI after slipping behind UCLA overnight Friday) shouldn’t be a drag on LSU’s chances very much.
In fact, going into the game the Tigers (37-24) looked to be off the hosting bubble according to two top national websites:
• D1Baseball.com: The website projected LSU as the No. 14 national seed, hosting Southern (the regional’s No. 4 seed), No. 2 Miami and No. 3 Southeastern Louisiana (which was eliminated Saturday afternoon). The site paired the Baton Rouge regional with No. 3 national seed Mississippi State, setting up the prospect of even more drama-filled games between the Tigers and Bulldogs in Starkville in the super regional (LSU is 3-2 against State this season).
• BaseballAmerica.com: The venerable baseball publication’s site also had LSU as the No. 14 national seed, but with a regional paired against another bunch of SEC Bulldogs: Georgia. LSU lost two of three in Athens earlier this season. Baseball America had Baylor as the No. 2 seed in Baton Rouge, followed by No. 3 Florida State (with retiring all-time winningest college coach Mike Martin) and No. 4 McNeese State. The site had Southern going to Nashville, Tennessee, for Vanderbilt’s regional.
That LSU could have done enough to get off the 16-seed line after where they were at the end of the Arkansas series two weeks ago — staring down a sweep and already riding a five-game losing streak — is remarkable. Since then, the Tigers are a solid 7-3 and back in control of much of their fate.
Have the men done enough? So it would appear.
See you at The Box next weekend.