A three-hour rain delay didn’t stop the LSU softball team from dominating in a 12-3 run-rule victory of Stephen F. Austin in the final game of the Purple and Gold Challenge.
Shortstop Amber Serrett went 2-for-3 for the second day in a row, while second baseman Shemiah Sanchez also went 2-for-3 with two home runs.
“I know when (Amber’s) seeing it well, she’s seeing it well and gets really hot,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “Usually we start hot and kind of cool off, so it’s nice to see her get heated up here going into SEC play.”
Neither team scored before the rain delay, but LSU did get two runners on before the break as Michaela Schlattman reached on an error and Serrett singled.
The three-hour rain delay didn’t stop the Tigers’ rally.
Elyse Thornhill came out first-pitch swinging with a line drive to right center field to score Schlattman and Serrett. Shemiah Sanchez then hit her third home run of the season, a two-run shot that gave LSU a 4-0 lead.
Left fielder Savannah Stewart scored on a passed ball to put the Tigers up 5-0.
Stephen F. Austin battled back in the top of the third inning. The Ladyjacks on Margarita Corona's two-run home run.
Stephan F. Austin added one more in the top of the fourth as third baseman Lindsey Gregory drew a leadoff walk to. She stole second, but nobody was covering for LSU, so she advanced to third and then to home on the throw, beating out a close tag at the plate to cut LSU’s lead to 5-3.
The floodgates opened for LSU in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Center fielder Aliyah Andrews hit a leadoff double and Amanda Sanchez immediately drove her in with an RBI single. Shelbi Sunseri doubled to put runners on first and second with no outs and pinch runner Claire Weinberger scored on a fielder’s choice.
Serrett hit an RBI single and Elyse Thornhill loaded the bases with a single right after to load the bases. A Shemiah Sanchez grand slam put LSU up 12-3 at the end of the four and SFA failed to score in the top of the fith.
Sanchez said she was seeing the ball really well and hitting the ball earlier in the count today, allowing her to hit her pitch and not the “pitcher's pitch.”
“Shemiah is probably hitting in the middle of the lineup for a lot of teams, and she’s hitting in our eight-hole today,” Torina said. “She’s able to do that from that spot in the lineup so that we’ve got a pretty deep lineup. I’m proud of her. She’s been just missing things lately, so it’s nice to see it work out.”
Freshman pitcher Shelby Wickersham allowed three runs on five hits and two walksto pick up the win. Torina said Wickersham didn’t have her best stuff Sunda, but pitched like a veteran to still find a way to win.
The Tigers are looking to bring that momentum to College Station as they open SEC play against Texas A&M on Friday.
“It’s great to build,” Torina said. “Every win is important; every win is big. This is a good team that we played here today. It’s always good to get a win against someone like that.”