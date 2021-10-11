All sorts of questions are flying about LSU coach Ed Orgeron these days as the losses mount and the successful ways out of this morass dwindle.

Questions about his coaching acumen, his ability to hire and properly vet assistant coaches, and certainly his temperament. The “sissy blue shirt” exchange with a UCLA fan as Orgeron walked into the Rose Bowl on Sept. 4 has been trumped by his knee-jerk reaction to an immature troll on his coaches’ show Wednesday night to possibly drop said troll into a “nice little fishing hole” down on the bayou.

Those are the kinds of exchanges that might have come off as colorful when Orgeron and LSU were on their way to their 15-0 record in 2019. When you’re 3-3 in 2021 and 8-8 since that 2019 season (6-7 against Southeastern Conference opponents) it’s kindling for your hot seat.

Give Orgeron this much credit, though. He is fully aware that his seat is hot and exactly why. He is fully aware what the expectations are for LSU football, and that since the Tigers’ amazing national title run two seasons ago they are not being met.

“No one … has to tell me about the LSU expectations,” Orgeron said Monday during his weekly news conference when questions inevitably turned to his job status. “I know them. I was born with them, so I understand.

“I understand this is not the LSU standard of performance. I understand my job. I get it totally. I know exactly where I’m at and I’m going to go work as hard as I can today and don’t blink. I promise you, I will not blink — for anyone.”

That “anyone” you would think is LSU athletic director Scott Woodward, in whose hands Orgeron’s fate rests.

Woodward is a Baton Rouge guy. He’s an LSU guy. And he’s certainly an LSU football guy. My seat in the Tiger Stadium press box is right next to a glass partition that separates the working press section from the athletic director’s box.

Woodward is never in there. He’s always down on the field watching the game from the LSU bench. And that’s where he was again Saturday night in Lexington, getting an up close and gruesome view of the Tigers’ 42-21 blowout loss at Kentucky.

Woodward’s perch shouldn’t be construed as showing extra support for or a vote of confidence in Orgeron. But he is a constant presence in and around the football program.

Asked if Woodward has given him any encouragement or advice this season, Orgeron said: “He’s been great. He meets with me every Sunday and he’s here at every practice. He’s been very positive, very encouraging every time I’ve met with him.”

During those meetings, Orgeron said nothing has been discussed regarding his job status.

“As far as I know, I’m the head coach of the LSU Tigers and that’s all that matters,” Orgeron said.

Today, that is true. And, it would appear, this week. Any expectation or anticipation that Orgeron might get fired Sunday after returning from Kentucky — an expectation heightened by the fact that LSU Board of Supervisors members made the trip as a group — quickly dissipated as the work week began. By the close of business Monday, it became apparent Orgeron will continue to be head coach of the LSU Tigers at least through Saturday’s game against No. 20 Florida (11 a.m., ESPN) in Tiger Stadium.

If LSU loses, will that be Orgeron’s last game? It is difficult to say. Orgeron became LSU’s interim coach in 2016 when then athletic director Joe Alleva fired former coach Les Miles the day after a Week 4 loss at Auburn.

But Woodward has a different way of operating than Alleva, who we now know wanted to fire Miles well before 2016 because of his inappropriate behavior with female LSU students. For what it’s worth, it has not been Woodward’s modus operandi to fire coaches midseason. Nothing happened to move Nikki Fargas out of the women’s basketball job until she took the president’s job with the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. One day after that move was announced, LSU announced Kim Mulkey’s hiring. It was clear that former SLU coach Billy Kennedy was going to be fired in 2019 at Texas A&M when Woodward was the athletic director there. But he waited until the regular season ended to make the move that brought in Buzz Williams.

Orgeron’s dismissal appears inevitable. Halfway through the season LSU is not progressing and injuries are mounting — superstar wide receiver Kayshon Boutte sadly will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury at Kentucky. There is an argument to be made that it is better to rip off the bandage as soon and as quickly as possible.

That said, Orgeron still has a mathematical chance to pull out the kind of season — probably going at least 8-4 — to save his job. LSU is a big underdog Saturday, but its chances of beating Florida this Saturday look no less likely than they did in December when the Tigers went to Gainesville and stunned the Gators in the footwear flying fog 37-34, knocking Florida out of contention for a CFP berth.

Can LSU repeat that staggering upset? It seems unlikely. And even then, for Orgeron it isn’t likely to be enough without a shockingly favorable change of fortune.

You know that. I know that. Scott Woodward knows that. And Ed Orgeron knows it, too.