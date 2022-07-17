After picking up a silver medal as a member of the United States' 4x100-meter relay team at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, Aleia Hobbs wanted more this year.
That was the main goal for the former LSU star — the NCAA and U.S. champion at 100 meters in 2018 — going into the world championships this weekend.
Hobbs, who easily moved on through the 100 heats Saturday, advanced out of the semifinals earlier Sunday before coming up short in her first international final late Sunday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
After taking second in her semifinal heat with a time of 10.95 seconds to earn a spot in the final, Hobbs and four fellow finalists ran into Jamaica's trio of super sprinters. Hobbs finished sixth in 10.92 seconds.
The Jamaican group of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah made it another clean sweep of the medals for their country, just as they did at the Olympics last summer.
Fraser-Pryce won a record fifth world championship gold in the event with a time of 10.67 seconds. Jackson was second in 10.73 and Thompson-Herah clocked a 10.81.
Hobbs will get another shot at a world championship medal as part of the 4x100 relay pool for the U.S. Heats are Friday night with the final on Saturday.
Also Sunday, American Michael Cherry won his heat of the 400 meters in 45.81 seconds to automatically qualify for Wednesday night's semifinals.
Cherry, who has been battling an Achilles issue, didn't have to overextend himself in his first race in a month, and the 2021 Diamond League champion easily moved on.
Three athletes with LSU ties will be in action Monday with JuVaughn Harrison competing for a medal in the men's high jump finals, which begins at 7:45 p.m.
Also, the men's and women's 200-meter heats will be contested during the evening session. Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake will represent Great Britain in the men's heats at 7:05 p.m., while Favour Ofili — a sophomore on this year's LSU team — will line up for Nigeria in the women's heats at 8 p.m.