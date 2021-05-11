LSU softball coach Beth Torina would like to say her team has seen it all, but it hasn’t.
After a solid 31-18 regular season and 13-11 conference mark in which it won six of eight series, a healthy portion of the squad has never played in the postseason. That ends Wednesday when LSU plays South Carolina (26-25, 4-20) at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 35 minutes after the end of the 11 a.m. game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
South Carolina beat Auburn 3-1 in Tuesday’s play-in game. A victory for LSU sends the Tigers against Missouri on Thursday.
The 2020 season ended just before conference play began because of the COVID-19 pandemic, wiping out last year’s conference and NCAA rournament’s. LSU battled through some difficult circumstances, including winning three of their four road series.
“They’ve never been in the postseason, never been in an SEC tournament,” Torina said of her freshmen and sophomores. “The nice thing is it's like a warmup for the next week. You feel the postseason pressure without it actually being like, ‘Wow our season could end Sunday.’ It’s like a free shot at that postseason feeling.”
The 2021 season hasn’t been a cruise. LSU battled itself and Auburn in its most recent outing, taking the series with a sixth inning grand slam by Taylor Pleasants for a 4-1 victory. But the Tigers' usually-reliable fielding made eight errors and Saturday’s loss left Torina nearly speechless.
“Our team has had some trouble in this spot before where we just want it too much,” she said. “They
want to win that bad. They get themselves in a spot where they want things too much, like Saturday they wanted that game for Maribeth (Gorsuch) too much. They elevate to a spot where they can’t function. Hopefully we can talk them through it, walk them through it and the seniors can lead the way.”
LSU has shown resilience. The only series losses were to conference co-champions Florida and Arkansas. The Tigers have had just enough hitting, pitching and defense, showing an ability to win in several different ways.
Pleasants is the team’s second-leading hitter with a .327 average and is tops in homers (11) and RBIs (47), the latter stat fifth in the SEC. Center fielder Aliyah Andrews ignites the offense in the leadoff spot with her .368 average and .425 on-base percentage, and outfielder Ciara Briggs is batting .326.
Torina would like to see Shelbi Sunseri snap out of her season-long batting slump. Sunseri was an All-American in 2019 with a .340 batting average, 17 homers and a team-best 60 RBIs. Her numbers have shrunk to a .206 average with six homers and 20 RBIs.
Sunseri, who usually starts the series openers, is 8-6 with a 2.09 earned run average. Ali Kilponen has been the most effect pitcher with a 14-6 record, a 1.70 ERA and a .184 batting average against her.
The tournament isn’t crucial for LSU’s NCAA tournament hopes, but can improve its seeding. With a tough schedule that includes 15 victories against ranked teams and no bad losses, LSU is at No. 5 in the RPI rankings, and the school has been chosen as one of 20 possible host sites, a number that will narrow to 16 for the tournament.
Torina is pushing focus on one game at a time for her inexperienced squad.
“The tournament has changed, and the way we view it with getting all 13 teams in,” she said. “We all want to win but people approach it differently. Some work on it to get ready for next week, some teams rest people. It’s also an absolute gauntlet.
“Our strong suit is that we’re well rounded. We’re good in all areas and that’s tough. We just want to go and win one game; after that we’ll try to win Game 2.”