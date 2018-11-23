On New Year’s Day it appeared Ed Orgeron was going to need a new defensive coordinator.
But in the days that followed, LSU officials packaged the record-breaking contract that kept Dave Aranda — regarded by several head coaches within the Southeastern Conference as one of the college football’s top defensive minds — from joining the staff of newly-hired Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.
Retaining Aranda was “huge,” Orgeron said Monday. “Whatever it took… we wanted to do it to keep him here.”
It took a four-year, $2.5 million per year deal, which made ‘The Professor’ the highest-paid assistant in NCAA history with an annual sum that is higher than the contracts over half of Division I head coaches.
And now, as LSU (9-2, 5-2 SEC) enters its regular season finale against the Aggies (7-4, 4-3 SEC), it has become clear that paying to keep Aranda was likely the football program’s biggest move of the offseason.
The Tigers were projected to finish fifth in the West at SEC Media Days, and they are now No. 7 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, on the verge of qualifying for a New Year’s Six berth — supported by a scoring defense that ranks eighth in the nation (16.1 points per game).
Orgeron said in August that Aranda had spent his summer concocting new defensive schemes to enable LSU “to be more aggressive on defense." Aranda delivered. The Tigers have already forced more turnovers (22) than any LSU team since 2012, and they rank sixth nationally with 16 forced interceptions.
A shortcoming has been LSU’s inconsistent pass rush, due to the season-ending knee injury of talented pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson in the season opener against Miami; but Aranda has manufactured 27 sacks (ranked 40th nationally) by making defensive backs an integral part of the pass rush for the first time in his three-year tenure in Baton Rouge.
LSU defensive backs recorded a total of 2½ sacks in each of the 2016 and 2017 seasons, and this season, starting strong safety Grant Delpit is tied for the team lead with five sacks.
And there’s plenty of recognition that Aranda is developing some of the nation’s best defensive players: In the last two weeks, Delpit has been named a finalist for the Nagurski Award (top defensive player); starting cornerback Greedy Williams has been named a finalist for the Thorpe Award (top defensive back); and inside linebacker Devin White has been named a finalist for the Butkus Award (top linebacker).
Aranda himself is a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation’s top assistant coach.
If you were trying to assemble a new coaching staff at your university, why wouldn’t Aranda be your first call?
“Look at the results he’s got,” Texas A&M’s Fisher said Wednesday. “Dave’s a tremendous coach. Just look at the film. Those guys are tremendously sound, and he’s very creative. He understands coverages, how to take guys out of the game, how to bracket guys. Their blitz packages. Their run packages. (He’s) a very knowledgeable guy who’s had a tremendous amount of success, and the kids relate to him and they do a great job. Dave’s one of the outstanding coordinators in this country. No doubt.”
So let’s look at the results Aranda’s got, viewing it through the eyes of the SEC coaches who had to gameplan from the opposite sideline, the ones who saw the impact of his return firsthand.
“We had a tough turnover” — Gus Malzahn; LSU 22, Auburn 21
Just over midway through LSU’s first conference game of the season, it appeared the preseason projections were finally catching up to the then-undefeated Tigers.
Auburn and its second-team All-Preseason quarterback, Jarrett Stidham, had just scored a touchdown to swell their lead over LSU to 21-10 with 10:38 left in the third quarter. And after LSU went three-and-out on the following drive, Stidham and his Tigers had a chance to bury their opponent in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn had gameplanned against Aranda’s defenses at LSU in the previous two seasons, with split results in games that were each decided by fewer than five points. Malzahn recalled Wednesday that he also faced off against Aranda in the 2015 Outback Bowl, back when Aranda was the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, which won 34-31 in a slug-fest that totaled a combined 956 offensive yards.
“He does a good job with his scheming that fits within his system,” Malzahn said, “and his kids always play hard.”
And after LSU fell behind two scores to Auburn on Sept. 15, the Tigers defense held Stidham to 3 of 7 passing for 24 yards and allowed just 74 total offensive yards the rest of the game.
That allowed LSU to make its dramatic comeback, winning its second of three victories over top-10 opponents on a last-second field goal by Cole Tracy. Each effort by the Auburn offense to widen its once cushy lead was thwarted, including an interception by Williams late in the third quarter, when Auburn led 21-13 an had reached the LSU 44.
“We had a tough turnover,” Malzahn said. “That was really the biggest play of the game.”
Stidham threw two interceptions that game — the result of the LSU secondary’s ability to press the Auburn receivers in one-on-one coverage.
The secondary shut down Ole Miss in a 45-16 win two weeks later, holding Rebels quarterback Jordan Ta’amu to 178 total passing yards. Ta’amu, who leads the SEC with 3,831 passing yards, has thrown for at least 300 yards against every opponent since LSU.
“They’re one of the few teams with our receiving core that just lined up and challenged us,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. “Obviously, they’ve got the people to do that; but I think (Aranda) does a nice job with the scheme and making you earn everything there is.”
When LSU was able to rely on his defensive backs to play man-on-man, Luke said, that gave Aranda the freedom to “put an extra hat in the box,” or use an extra defensive back however he’d please. “Usually that guy’s Grant Delpit,” Luke said, “and that guy’s pretty good.”
Aranda unleashed Delpit against the Rebels, placing him in coverage with safeties, where he recorded an interception, dropping him even with linebackers, where he recorded 2½ tackles for loss, and rushing him off the edge, where he recorded a sack.
Delpit’s development as a pass rusher became essential as the season went on, especially after LSU’s 27-19 loss at Florida on Oct. 6, when the Tigers didn’t record a sack in a game for the first time since a Music City Bowl loss to Notre Dame in 2014.
Delpit made a touchdown-saving interception against the Gators at the start of the second half; but the lack of a pass rush, plus the absence of starting inside linebacker Jacob Phillips due to injury, gave Florida coach Dan Mullen just enough weaknesses to exploit.
The Florida offense, which scored 20 of its points due to a late pick-six from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, rushed for 215 yards, finding success by achieving a numbers advantage to the weak side of the field, then running a speed option in that direction.
“There’s a lot of strategy that goes into a game,” Mullen said. “You always want to try and attack what would be a strength for you and what would be a weakness for them, where you create angles and numbers advantages.”
And Georgia attacked LSU with the run game the following week, gashing the Tigers on their second drive of the game with runs of 12, 18 and 17 yards. That drive ended with a failed fake field goal attempt by Georgia; but it appeared the then-No. 2 Bulldogs were going to punish LSU on the ground.
That was when Aranda, White would say afterward, made the in-game adjustment that held Georgia to just 52 rushing yards the rest of the game. Georgia, White said, had found success by essentially running draw plays directly toward LSU’s nose tackle. LSU flipped the gap responsibilities of the nose tackle, sending him in the opposite direction, and filled in the gap with an inside linebacker to overtake the play in the backfield.
White recorded a season-high 13 tackles in LSU’s 36-16 domination of Georgia, which forced the polls to consider LSU a legitimate contender.
“They try to force you to be one-dimensional” — Joe Moorhead; LSU 19, Mississippi State 3
When LSU held Mississippi State to what was then a season-low in scoring, with a 19-3 win on Oct. 20, it wasn’t exactly a foregone conclusion.
Mississippi State was the program that had beaten LSU 37-7 in 2017, with quarterback Nick Fitzgerald combining for 268 total yards of offense and four touchdowns (two rushing, two passing).
In the rematch, Fitzgerald actually recorded more rushing yards (131 yards on 23 carries); but the Tigers forced Fitzgerald to throw a career-high four interceptions.
“I think like any great defense, they try to force you to be one-dimensional,” said first-year Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead. “At times we ran the ball pretty well in that game… But what they do is eliminate what I call easy-access throws, where you can’t just raise up and throw the ball out to the hitch. They really force you to make tight-window throws both in zone and man-to-man coverage, and they mix up both of those looks.”
Mississippi State tried to throw a hitch in the slot on third-and-4 late in the first quarter, and Delpit jumped the route to force Fitzgerald’s second interception of the game.
The interceptions continued into LSU’s blockbuster Nov. 3 showdown with No. 1 Alabama, when free safety Todd Harris recorded the first interception of the season off the Crimson Tide’s Heisman favorite, Tua Tagovailoa, which kept LSU within 9-0 midway through the second quarter.
Alabama, which has beaten its opponents by an average of 35 points, pulled away to a 29-0 win in the second half, while holding the LSU offense to 196 total yards and 12 rushing yards.
“They competed hard in the game,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “And it was a close game for a long time, and that’s because they did a really good job with their defense and their players.”
LSU reclaimed its pass rush against in a 24-17 win at Arkansas on Nov. 10, when the Tigers bolted to a 24-3 lead. The Razorbacks were 0 for 7 on third-down attempts until midway through the third quarter.
“They’ve got a great third-down pressure package that it seems like changes every week,” first-year Arkansas coach Chad Morris said. “There’s always a new wrinkle that he brings.”
On Arkansas’ first third down of the game, Aranda had six players lined up on the line of scrimmage: four linebackers, one safety and defensive end Rashard Lawrence, the only down lineman, who was lined up at nose tackle. And the pressure didn’t even come from those six players. Two linebackers dropped back in pass coverage, and nickel safety Kary Vincent blitzed off the edge to record a punt-forcing sack.
“Dave’s going to be a great head coach whenever he chooses” — Ed Orgeron
As media organizations tracked flights in the weeks leading up to Les Miles’ hiring at Kansas last Sunday, there were rumbling concerns on social media that the flights were perhaps on their way to pick up Aranda.
A hefty buyout stands in the way of a similar situation with Texas A&M last year: Aranda would be on the hook for $3.3 million if he left to become a defensive coordinator at another SEC school or a program within a 500-mile radius. The number decreased to nearly $1.25 million if he left for a non-SEC school outside that radius.
Only two options free Aranda of having to pay any liquidated damages: “a collegiate head coaching position or any position in the National Football League.”
Orgeron offered his projection on Monday.
“I look forward to (Aranda) being here for years to come,” Orgeron said. “Dave’s going to be a great head coach whenever he chooses to be a head coach. He’s going to have a lot of success. For right now, we’re happy to have him.”
