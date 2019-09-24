Sophomore guard Ed Ingram practiced with LSU for the first time on Tuesday since he was reinstated late last week.
Charges against Ingram for aggravated sexual assault were dismissed Friday morning in Dallas.
The details of the case are limited because Texas attorney general Ken Paxton placed the case under official seal, and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office has no further details on the case because of the seal.
Ingram started in 12 games at right guard as a true freshman in 2017.
"He's probably one of our best linemen," coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday morning on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench." "So obviously, we're going to be putting him in a starting role when he earns it."
Meanwhile, tight end Stephen Sullivan practiced with the wide receivers on Tuesday. A former receiver, Sullivan might see more targets with Terrace Marshall out.
Roll call:
Missing
- Justin Jefferson, WR, junior
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Terrace Marshall, WR, sophomore
- Myles Brennan, QB, redshirt sophomore
- Treven Kately, DB, sophomore
- Lanard Fournette, RB, senior
- Derian Moore, S, sophomore
- Tory Carter, FB, junior
- Ray Thornton, OLB, junior
- Michael Divinity, LB, senior
- Kardell Thomas, OG, true freshman
- Donavaughn Campbell, OL, junior
- Adrian Magee, OL, senior
- Austin Deculus, OL, junior
- Thomas Perry, OT, true freshman
- Rashard Lawrence, DE, senior
- Glen Logan, DE, junior
Correction: An earlier version of this stated LSU practiced on Monday, Sept. 23. The Tigers took Monday off and returned to the field Tuesday.