A nickname like “Mr. Jumps” for a collegiate athlete may come off as a bit presumptuous considering the number of extraordinary track and field jumpers in history.
However, for LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison, the nickname is justified, especially after a sensational performance at the U.S. track and field trials in June that continued Wednesday when he won the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Corbett Award as the state’s top male athlete.
Harrison won both the high jump and the long jump at the trials to become the first American to qualify for the Olympics in those two events since Jim Thorpe in 1912. Ranked No. 2 in the world in both events, Harrison is considered a potential medalist in both events in Tokyo.
“I’m going there with the goal of winning both events,” Harrison said. “I don’t like to lose.”
At the 2019 NCAA indoor championships, Harrison became the first individual in NCAA history to win both the long jump and high jump championships. He matched that accomplishment at this year’s indoor championships and then did it again in mid-June at the NCAA outdoor championships.
“It’s set in a little bit,” Harrison said before the Olympic trials. “After the indoor meet, I heard the marks were the best for a long jump-high jump double to ever do that. That’s when it really started to come in like, ‘OK, you’re setting yourself up to do something that hasn’t been done before.’ ”
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Harrison hasn’t lost a high jump competition since March 30, 2019. That includes 15 straight competitions. He’s the first male high jumper since 1960 to win the NCAA outdoor title and the U.S. Olympic trials title in the same year.
In the long jump, Harrison’s Olympic trials’ winning leap of 27-9½ matched the LSU school record set by 2004 Olympic silver medalist John Moffitt.
This year’s National Men’s Field Athlete of the Year, Harrison’s six NCAA titles rank No. 3 on the LSU all-time list. His success at this year’s outdoor championships was a key to LSU winning the NCAA team championship as LSU dominated the field with 84 points.
“JuVaughn has done it all for us,” LSU coach Dennis Shaver said. “It’s been a pleasure to watch him accomplish everything he has this year. He’s a true competitor and that shows every day. He hates to lose. He’s matured a lot since he’s arrived on our campus. He’s committed to the process and he’s a freakishly talented athlete.
"The things he’s accomplished this year are second to none. We’re proud of him and can’t wait to see what he accomplishes next.”
The other finalists for male Corbett Award were Cole Kelley (Southeastern Louisiana football), Jordan Lewis (Southern football) and Rayshawn Mart (Xavier basketball).