Redshirt freshman left-hander Easton McMurray has left the LSU baseball team to play junior college football.
McMurray, who arrived at LSU with an arm injury, underwent season-ending surgery on Feb. 21. He never pitched for the Tigers.
Though McMurray began throwing again this summer, he felt pain in his arm playing catch two weeks ago. The next day, he told coach Paul Mainieri he wanted to leave LSU.
"He was frustrated with his arm and his health," Mainieri said.
McMurray, who's 6-foot-4 and 226 pounds, has started playing tight end and wide receiver at Bakersfield College, near his hometown in California.
The Tigers now have three left-handed pitchers — freshman Jacob Hasty, freshman Kendall Burnett and junior college transfer Brandon Kaminer — on their roster heading into fall practice, which begins Sept. 29.
