INDIANAPOLIS — Former LSU safety Grant Delpit is still recovering from the high ankle sprain he sustained against Auburn on Oct. 26, but full health seems to be on the horizon for him.
Delpit said, during his NFL combine media interview, that his ankle is "close to 100" in terms of health, but he isn't at the point yet where he's confident in doing drills in front of NFL teams, so he's declining to work out this week, and will instead showcase his skills at LSU's pro day on April 3.
"I played the whole season or pretty much half the season with a high ankle sprain," Delpit said. "So I’m trying to get over that and get as close to 100 as possible.”
Since Delpit was banged up for much of the season, he still has a few things to prove.
But he's betting on himself.
"Interviews are the biggest thing and the medical," Delpit said. "Passing that and then sitting down with the coaches, answering all their questions and proving myself as the best, top safety in this draft. That’s pretty much the biggest thing.”