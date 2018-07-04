A ride down Nicholson Drive these days will show signs that a host of new things are coming for LSU athletics, but it should be cleared up by the time Tigers gamedays roll around.

If not?

"It would be a disaster," said LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva, talking about the university's many summer projects with Gordy Rush on ESPN 104.5's Hangin' With Hester program Tuesday.

LSU football's first game in Tiger Stadium is scheduled for Sept. 8 vs. Southeastern Louisiana.

"We certainly hope it will be [finished] ... They’ve promised us from the very beginning that it will be done," Alleva said. "And I think when it’s done it’s gonna be a really nice improvement for that area. It’ll be aesthetically pleasing and I think it’ll be more functional as far as traffic flow.”

Many of the renovations are aimed at the Football Ops building, which will be gaining a new dining hall and nutrition center. The coaching offices are also set to be getting an overhaul.

Alleva added that concession stands and bathrooms within Tiger Stadium are also getting an overhaul.

"One of the biggest complaints we always have from our fans is that the lines are too long to a concession stand. So we’re trying to add more spots, points of sale so that people have more opportunities to go to places and the lines won’t be so long," Alleva said.

WHAT'S COMING FOR LSU BASEBALL/SOFTBALL?

“We’re building an addition to the baseball batting cage which will be a baseball weight room. It’ll also have a small locker room where the Alex Bregman’s of the world, our pro baseball players will have a locker in there where they can come and work out in the offseason, use our weight room and our batting cage. So we think that’ll be great. Whenever you can have professional athletes hanging around with our current kids, they set the right tone, they set the right attitude and show great work ethic. So we think that’s really good for baseball, football, all of our sports ...

"We’re also building an addition over at the softball stadium that’ll have new batting cages … it’s going to have an indoor infield, where they can take infield practice indoors on bad days. So that’s going to be a great addition for softball, also.”

