New LSU baseball recruiting coordinator Josh Jordan signed a three-year deal worth an average of $310,000 per year, according to a copy of his term sheet obtained by The Advocate.

Jordan, one of two paid assistants, was hired last week after spending a decade as Duke's recruiting coordinator. His contract details were unknown at Duke, a private institution.

+3 Jay Johnson set to hire LSU baseball's next recruiting coordinator, source says LSU baseball is set to hire Duke associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Josh Jordan as its next recruiting coordinator, a source with…

Jordan's base salary starts at $300,000 before increasing by $10,000 per year through the end of the deal. He'll also receive postseason bonuses, a monthly vehicle allowance and relocation assistance.

The annual salary eventually will exceed that of former recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald, who left after one season to become the head coach at Kansas. He originally signed a deal worth $300,000 per year with LSU.