JoshJordan

LSU baseball has hired former Duke assistant Josh Jordan as its recruiting coordinator.

New LSU baseball recruiting coordinator Josh Jordan signed a three-year deal worth an average of $310,000 per year, according to a copy of his term sheet obtained by The Advocate.

Jordan, one of two paid assistants, was hired last week after spending a decade as Duke's recruiting coordinator. His contract details were unknown at Duke, a private institution.

Jordan's base salary starts at $300,000 before increasing by $10,000 per year through the end of the deal. He'll also receive postseason bonuses, a monthly vehicle allowance and relocation assistance.

The annual salary eventually will exceed that of former recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald, who left after one season to become the head coach at Kansas. He originally signed a deal worth $300,000 per year with LSU.

For more LSU sports updates, sign up for our newsletter at theadvocate.com/lsunewsletter