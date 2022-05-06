WHO: LSU (30-14, 12-9 SEC) at Alabama (15-20, 9-12)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Sewell-Thomas Stadium
TV: SEC Network
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 23 by Collegiate Baseball. Alabama is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Blake Money (2-3, 4.86, RHP, So.) ; Alabama — Jacob McNairy (4-2, 4.94, RHP, Sr.)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU's Saturday starter Blake Money's outings have been getting shorter by the week. Last week, he posted his shortest outing of the season: working two innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits while striking out one and walking another in his nine batters faced. The week before, he worked 2 1/3 innings. After Money's electric start to the season, he's struggled against SEC competition. Will he flip a switch on the road against the Crimson Tide?