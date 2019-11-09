It's safe to say Joe Burrow is living his best life and enjoying No. 2 LSU's win over No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

After leading the Tigers to their first win over the Crimson Tide in eight years, Burrow received a hero's celebration on the field immediately after the game.

The streak is over! LSU outpunches Alabama to take command of SEC with win in Tuscaloosa TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The streak died right where it started, banished to the past by an Ohio quarterback who is now the champion of Louisiana.

Nose tackle Tyler Shelvin hoisted the quarterback onto his shoulders and walked around the field with him as Burrow raised his arms in victory.

Burrow's celebration didn't end on the field, however.

The Tigers pulled a play out of another Louisiana team's playbook — the New Orleans Saints — by celebrating in their locker room with an impromptu dance party soundtracked by a local Louisiana rapper.

Tigers safety Grant Delpit went live on Instagram during the celebration, leading to a clip of Burrow getting loose to Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz's "Loose as a Goose" quickly spreading across the internet.

Delpit also posted a video of him and other teammates dancing after the clip of Burrow went out.

Burrow, a frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy, had a award-winning performance in the Tigers' 46-41 win, completing 31 of 39 passes for 393 yards and 3 touchdowns.

He also rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries, including a crucial drive-extending 18-yard run in the final two minutes of the game.

