One day after he missed practice to celebrate graduation with his family, senior tight end Stephen Sullivan bounced around LSU's fields while the Tigers continued preseason camp.

Sullivan returned to practice on Saturday, the Tigers' second this season. Still acclimating to the heat and unable to wear pads, LSU focused on fundamentals during individual drills.

Sullivan, a 6-foot-5 converted wide receiver, rotated with junior Thaddeus Moss at tight end. Moss ran with the first-team offense, but Sullivan led the position group through individual work. Fullback Tory Carter went third at tight end.

LSU plans to throw more to tight ends in its new run-pass option offense. Sullivan was LSU's second-leading receiver last year. He caught 23 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns as a junior.

The rest of the first-team offense remained the same, with Joe Burrow at quarterback and Clyde Edwards-Helaire at running back. Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall and Justin Jefferson led the wide receivers.

The starting offensive line looked like: left tackle Saahdiq Charles, left guard Adrian Magee, center Lloyd Cushenberry, right guard Damien Lewis and right tackle Austin Deculus.

There was a slight change on the second-team offensive line as redshirt freshman Dare Rosenthal played left tackle. Redshirt freshman Cameron Wire had played there the day before.

The rest of the second-team line — left guard Chasen Hines, center Charles Turner, right guard Kardell Thomas and right tackle Badara Traore — remained the same.

Missing players

Redshirt-freshman wide receiver Jaray Jenkins was not seen at practice on Saturday. Jenkins, a 6-foot-4 target, signed with LSU as a four-star recruit from Jena.

For the second straight day, senior wide receiver Dee Anderson, junior tight end Jamal Pettigrew, freshman wide receiver Trey Palmer and freshman linebacker Donte Starks were also not seen practice. Starks has not reported yet because is academically ineligible.

Anderson is "suspended from all team activities" until he passes his conditioning requirements, coach Ed Orgeron said on Friday. Anderson caught 20 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown last season.

Pettigrew missed last season with an ACL injury, and Palmer wore a knee brace when he checked into camp Thursday morning. Palmer is being held out for the beginning of the preseason.

'Hell of a rep'

Hype and expectations have gathered around outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson heading into the season. On Saturday, the redshirt sophomore impressed Orgeron again.

"That's a hell of a rep right there," Orgeron said, clapping. "God dog, that's a hell of a rep."

Ed Orgeron working with the pass rushers. K’Lavon Chaisson (18) goes first.



Orgeron: “Goddog that’s a helluva rep.” #LSU pic.twitter.com/S4BcQGICmV — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 3, 2019

Chaisson, who missed almost the entire 2018 season with an ACL injury, has led the outside linebackers through individual drills the first two days of preseason camp. He received the No. 18 on the eve of LSU's first practice, an honor he didn't expect to receive.

Advocate staff writers Brooks Kubena and Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report.