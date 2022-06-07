Despite a year of rebuilding with a new head coach, the end of the LSU baseball season Monday came as a surprise.
“My feet hit the ground every single day with excitement to coach this team,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said after the season-ending 8-7 loss to Southern Mississippi. “I was not prepared to lose the game. I had full belief we were going to win today, so I need to gather my thoughts.”
The Tigers finished No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference with a 37-18 overall record and 17-13 conference mark to earn a first-round bye in the SEC tournament for the first time since 2017.
LSU was at the top of the conference in many offensive statistics, finishing No. 1 in the SEC with 124 hit batters, and No. 2 in slugging percentage (.516), on-base percentage (.404) and runs scored (496).
Given Johnson’s reputation as a hitting aficionado, it’s no surprise the Tigers also finished Top 5 in other offensive categories, including No. 3 in home runs (112), hits (605), total bases (1083) and doubles (120); No. 4 in batting average (.289); and No. 5 in triples (11). Five players finished with double-digit home runs: Dylan Crews (22), Brayden Jobert (18), Jacob Berry (15), Cade Doughty (15) and Tyler McManus (10).
The Tigers’ offensive prowess was on full display during two comeback victories during the Hattiesburg regional, erasing a seven-run deficit in the eighth inning against Kennesaw State and coming back from four down in the ninth to defeat Southern Miss in 10 innings.
LSU will not return Berry or Doughty, as both are projected to go early in the MLB draft July 17-19. Crews is not draft-eligible, meaning he will be back for a third season at LSU. Jobert, a draft-eligible redshirt sophomore, could return, while graduate student McManus used his final year of eligibility.
Both Gavin Dugas and Drew Bianco are redshirt juniors and could return for another season.
“That's all we did in this tournament — show fight," Johnson said. "I'm proud of our team for that. It's a simple game, honestly. They're infinitely better on the mound than we are."
Going into the regional, LSU had a 4.09 ERA, which was fourth best in the SEC. It dropped by season’s end to 4.31, which was No. 5 in the SEC, with an opposing batting average of .238 (No. 4 in the SEC).
Those numbers were posted without a consistent starting rotation: LSU had one weekend starter in fifth-year senior Ma’Khail Hilliard, but the rest never panned out. Blake Money started the season as the Friday night starter and moved to Saturdays in time for SEC play. But after a shaky outing at Alabama, he was no longer a part of the weekend starting rotation, coming out of the bullpen for the rest of the season.
Sophomore Ty Floyd started at both the first and second spots of the weekend rotation at the beginning of the season, even appearing against No. 1 Texas at the Shriners Classic on March 5. But after a shaky two-inning start against Texas A&M, he came out of the bullpen in midweek games before earning starts against Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Southern Miss.
Freshman Sam Dutton was the third weekend starter in nine of the 10 regular-season series against SEC opponents, then again in the second game against Southern Miss at the regional but he never worked more than 4⅔ innings during an outing.
Not having a starting rotation that could eat innings was the Achilles’ heel of the Tigers.
“We got to pitch better, end of story,” Johnson said. “That’s the story of this tournament. That's the story of the SEC tournament. That's the story of the last regular-season game.”
On the mound, LSU loses Devin Fontenot, Trey Shaffer, Trent Vietmeier and Hilliard for sure. It also could lose reliever Eric Reyzelman, whose 98 mph fastball has earned him a spot on some MLB draft projection lists as a potential fifth-round pick. Paul Gervase is eligible for the draft, but he also could return.
Johnson expected that left-hander Javen Coleman would fill one void in the weekend rotation, but after two appearances Coleman tore his UCL and underwent Tommy John surgery midseason. The sophomore could return in time for next year. True freshman Cale Lansville made five appearances this season before receiving a medical redshirt.
The Tigers have 12 pitchers in their No. 1 ranked Class of 2022 recruiting class, with four of them having junior-college experience. After only having two available left-handed pitchers on the roster this year in Riley Cooper and Jacob Hasty, this class boasts five southpaws.
But that all could change after the draft, which is why the transfer portal will be a key factor in Johnson’s ability to fill out the roster. Upon arriving in Baton Rouge last season, Johnson brought in Bryce Collins, Berry, Cooper, Reyzelman, Gervase, McManus and Shaffer. Jobert, who transferred in from Delgado Community College, already was committed to LSU under Paul Mainieri.
One of those voids will be at the catching position, which is left vacant by McManus, who took over for Alex Milazzo. Milazzo never fully returned from a knee injury after the March 5 game against Texas, but he will be back for next season. Redshirt sophomore Hayden Travinski appeared in 33 games and could return. There are currently two catchers in the 2022 recruiting class.