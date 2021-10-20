The career coaching paths of Ed Orgeron and Lane Kiffin persist in intersecting at the most interesting times.

They first worked together under Pete Carroll at Southern California when Kiffin was hired in 2001 as wide receivers coach. Orgeron worked for Kiffin in 2009 at Tennessee shagging golf balls thrown Lane’s way (no, not really), then again at USC. When Kiffin was fired there early in the 2013 season, it was Orgeron who finished out the campaign as the Trojans’ interim coach.

Now, Orgeron is on his way out at LSU, effectively and officially fired Sunday but set to do a slow fade out as he’s agreed to coach the Tigers through the end of the season. Even in a bowl game, should LSU (4-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) qualify for one.

Common sense dictates that LSU will have hired Orgeron’s successor by the time bowl season arrives. The number one question, of course, is who will that man be?

Not far down the list is this question: Will it be Coach O's good friend Kiffin?

This is the year of sports betting and oddsmaking exploding into the mainstream. Not surprising, then, that one site, SportsBetting.ag, has made odds on the “Next LSU Full Time Head Coach.”

At the top of the chart is Michigan State coach and one-time LSU assistant Mel Tucker at 2/1. Next in line is Kiffin at 5/1, just ahead of Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell at 6/1, Penn State’s James Franklin at 13/2 and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Louisiana’s Billy Napier at 15/2.

Of all those names, Kiffin, whose No. 12-ranked Rebels host LSU on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) tops the list as the most polarizing choice.

The uncharitable view of Kiffin is that fell up the coaching ladder, helped in no small part by being the son of NFL defensive coaching legend Monte Kiffin (he is an Ole Miss defensive analyst). He left USC in 2007 to become the coach of the then Oakland Raiders, at 32 then the youngest head coach in NFL history. The Raiders went 5-15 under Kiffin before he got fired, with owner Al Davis accusing Kiffin of “bringing disgrace to the organization.” Kiffin then bounced over to Tennessee. He went 7-6 in Knoxville before returning to USC in 2010 where he went 8-5, 10-2 (winning the Pac-12), 7-6 and 3-2 before being famously fired at Los Angeles International after the team flew home from a loss at Arizona State.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Less than four months later, though, Kiffin was hired as offensive coordinator at Alabama, thus enrolling in the Nick Saban Coaches’ Career Rehabilitation Program. When Orgeron was angling to become LSU’s full-time coach in 2016 after replacing Les Miles four games into the season, one of his selling points to athletic director Joe Alleva was that he would get Kiffin to leave Alabama to become LSU’s offensive coordinator. Of course, Kiffin never made it, becoming head coach at FAU instead, prompting a popular Grassy Knoll-like theory that Saban orchestrated the whole move with Jimmy Sexton, the agent for both Saban and Kiffin and so many other college coaches.

What will LSU's new coach inherit? Breaking down a roster that's 'closer to the top' LSU's next coach will have to conduct some internal recruiting to keep players from transferring, but if the staff retains the bulk of the roster, the team has a talented foundation.

Kiffin went 26-13 there with an 11-win and a 10-win season, biding his time until a bigger job came calling. That was Ole Miss in 2020, where Kiffin went 5-5 with an Outback Bowl win last year and is 5-1 now and ranked No. 12 in the country.

With Kiffin you get one of the most fertile offensive minds in the game. His quarterback, Matt Corral, is a top Heisman Trophy contender. When Saban brought Kiffin aboard at Alabama it changed what the defensive-minded coach thought about offense, finally giving in to the spread, up-tempo style that now permeates the game. Kiffin literally made Saban change his coaching philosophy. How many other coaches could possibly say that?

But with Kiffin you also get the never-ending drama. For Exhibit A, one has to look no farther back than Ole Miss’ 31-26 win Saturday at Tennessee. A Neyland Stadium packed house fed up with questionable player injuries and a controversial spot on a play started chunking all manner of debris onto the field with about one minute left in the game. A yellow golf ball even hit Kiffin.

Did he quietly leave Neyland afterward? No, he tossed his ubiquitous visor into the stands as he headed toward the Ole Miss locker room. And for all Kiffin did for Alabama, Saban became so fed up with Kiffin’s distracted nature after taking the FAU job he sent him packing after the Crimson Tide beat Washington in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl but before Bama lost to Clemson in the national championship game.

Would Kiffin make LSU’s offense a potent force? No doubt, though of course he would have to hire a quality defensive coordinator as well. Games like Ole Miss’ 52-51 win over Arkansas two weeks ago may play well in Oxford, but at “DBU” those kinds of results would quickly wear thin.

There’s little doubt LSU athletic director Scott Woodward could find the money to outbid Ole Miss, which is paying Kiffin $4.5 million this season and owes him a $500,000 retention bonus if he is still the Rebels’ coach Dec. 31. The biggest question is, would Woodward want to? He is ridding himself of a semi-circus that accompanied Orgeron. Does an athletic director who gravitates toward big names but small drama want to trade the Coach O distractions to hook his wagon to the Lane Train? As one Ole Miss observer told me, Kiffin is more mature now than he was in 2009, but he’s no Fisher in that regard.

It is impossible, though, not to characterize Kiffin as a legitimate LSU candidate. Especially if his offense hangs half a hundred on LSU this Saturday in Oxford.