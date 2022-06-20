Editor's note: This is the eighth in a series of stories on the 2022 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 25 in Natchitoches.
In her entire gymnastics career at LSU, Susan Jackson never got a perfect 10.
For D-D Breaux, that just doesn’t compute.
“In my memory, she’s a 10,” the former LSU coach said. “So many incredible performances in the clutch.”
In a program with many glittering stars, Jackson’s accomplishments shine brightest. She’s the only three-time NCAA individual champion at LSU and the only Tiger to win the NCAA all-around title, in addition to a pair of Southeastern Conference crowns and 12 All-American awards.
“She was groundbreaking for a program that wasn’t really ranked, that really didn’t stand out like we do now,” said McKenna Kelley, like Jackson a former LSU All-American who grew up in Houston and trained at the same gym. “She helped build that. She’s one of the many reasons eyes have been drawn to LSU.”
Jackson is one of nine athletes and coaches, along with three contributors, to be enshrined in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on June 25 in Natchitoches. She will be just the second person associated with the LSU gymnastics program to be so honored, following Breaux in 2017.
“It’s a huge honor,” Jackson said.
Jackson started in gymnastics at age 3, almost out of necessity.
“I was a pretty obnoxious toddler,” she said. “I was swinging from closet rods and balance beaming on the back of the couch. To save the house and myself from destruction, my parents put me somewhere with the safety of mats and coaches who could supervise me.”
At about 9 or 10, a gymnastics judge at a meet advised Karen and James Jackson to get their daughter in a more advanced program commensurate with her skills.
Jackson started training at Stars Gymnastics in Houston. By 11 she was competing at the elite level. By 12 she made the U.S. National Team.
Kelley also trained at Stars. Jackson ended up babysitting McKenna and all three of her sisters, daughters of 1984 Olympic All-Around gold medalist Mary Lou Retton.
“Susan is special,” Retton said. “Not only was she one of the best gymnasts in LSU history, but she is such a loving and kind human being. She was such an inspiration to all four of my daughters.”
Jackson finished fourth in the all-around at the 2005 Elite National Classic, fifth in the 2001 USA Championships and third in the 2000 Junior Pan-American Games.
At first, LSU wasn’t high on Jackson’s list, but Breaux and her staff won her over.
“It was about how the coaches treated me,” Jackson said. “I felt they cared about me as Susan, not just the athlete.”
LSU perennially came up short of the Super Six, as the NCAA finals were known then (the top four make it now), with 18 national appearances but no trips to the finals.
Along with another of LSU’s greatest gymnasts, Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen, the Tigers finally broke through. LSU finished fifth in the 2008 Super Six, with Jackson winning her first NCAA individual title on vault with a 9.8563 score.
In 2009, the Tigers returned to the Super Six and finished sixth, with Clare-Kearney Thigpen winning the individual vault and floor championships. The Tigers came up short of the Super Six in 2010, Jackson’s senior year, but she dominated individually.
Jackson tied the single-season school record for most vault titles (12) and set a then single-season school record for most all-around titles (11). She won the NCAA balance beam and all-around championships with scores of 9.9625 and 39.625, respectively.
Jackson went on to win the 2010 Gymnastics Honda Award and the 2010 AAI Award, given to the nation’s top senior woman gymnast. She was also named SEC gymnast and athlete of the year.
Despite all of Jackson’s success, building to those wins was often a struggle.
“I was a little bit of a mental case,” Jackson said, “especially when it came to vault. I wouldn’t really practice. I had a lot of fear in doing a skill. Gymnastics is scary, trying to run into a stationary item (like the vault table) and flip full speed over it.”
Jackson would find ways to challenge herself to get the work in.
“I’d have to make bets with people I could do something,” she said. “’If I don’t do this vault, I’ll give you $10.’ ”
Today, Jackson works as a business developer for an industrial contractor in Houston, relocating from Baton Rouge early this year.
Jackson said she felt like an outsider when she went to LSU, but the honor of being inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame helps make her feel at home.
“They say you can take the girl out of Texas, but you can’t take the Texas out of the girl,” Jackson said. “I was mistaken in that. Louisiana is something special. It’s half of me now.”