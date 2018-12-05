LSU placekicker Cole Tracy has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl, the graduate senior announced Wednesday.

Tracy, who drastically improved LSU's kicking game as a graduate transfer from Division II Assumption College (Worcester, Massachusetts), has made the second-most field goals in the nation (25).

I️ am very honored and excited to accept an invitation to the @seniorbowl ! Thank you to everyone how has made this dream come true! #GeauxTigers @LSUfootball @acgreyhounds pic.twitter.com/Aj2zGrnHVZ — Cole Tracy (@cole__tracy) December 6, 2018

He tied the school record for the longest field goal with a 54-yarder against Miami, kicked the game-winning 42-yarder against Auburn, and he tied another school record for most field goals in a game, when he kicked five in a 36-16 win over Georgia. His 113 total points scored are third-most in school history, and he is three field goals away from tying former LSU placekicker Josh Jasper (2010) for the most field goals made in a season.

Tracy is one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award for nation's top placekicker, which will be awarded Thursday night.

Tracy joins LSU tight end Foster Moreau on the Senior Bowl roster. Moreau accepted his invitation on Nov. 21.

The Senior Bowl will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m. The game will be televised on NFL Network.

Among other SEC seniors, Tracy and Moreau will play with Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen and Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram.

Final rosters will be released on Jan. 16.