On Monday afternoon, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was reportedly in the discussion to become UNLV's new head football coach.

By late Monday night, Aranda was no longer expected to be the school's next head coach, according to ESPN. The ESPN report described UNLV and Aranda as having some "initial" talks, but no job offer was made.

Earlier Monday, Sports Illustrated reported the two sides were in serious negotiations.

It's unclear what might've caused the course of the search to change.

Aranda was hired by former LSU coach Les Miles from Wisconsin in 2016, and he was retained when LSU coach Ed Orgeron took the job after Miles was fired. Since then Aranda has received a raise and become the sport's highest-paid assistant coach with an annual average salary of $2.5 million.

Texas A&M came chasing after Aranda last January. LSU awarded Aranda a new four-year contract then, making him the first coordinator in college football to make more than $2 million.

There is no buyout in Aranda's contract if he becomes a head coach or earns a job in the NFL.

