True freshman Garrett Dellinger drew his first career start Saturday at left tackle against Mississippi State.

Dellinger, a former four-star recruit, had competed with redshirt sophomore Anthony Bradford for the spot throughout practice this week as LSU looked for a solution at a struggling position.

Bradford went with the second-team offense during pregame warmups.

Dellinger, the No. 91 player in the country during the last recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports, had played in three games with no starts.

LSU has searched for a reliable left tackle since starter Cameron Wire went down in the first half of LSU's season opener. Wire missed the last two games. He dressed out against Mississippi State, but the junior had returned to practice late this week, making him unlikely to play. He wore a brace on his right knee.

LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. will not play vs. Mississippi State LSU star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will not play in Saturday's game against Mississippi State because of an injury.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Redshirt freshman Xavier Hill, who started the last two games in Wire's place, wasn't present.

Redshirt sophomore Charles Turner, one of LSU's primary backups, also wasn't seen during pregame warmups. Turner didn't dress out last weekend against Central Michigan and wasn't at the open portion of practice this week.

LSU could only bring 70 players to the game, according to Southeastern Conference rules, reducing the number of unavailable players at the game. Three players still traveled but weren't dressed out: junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., junior running back John Emery Jr. and senior defensive tackle Glen Logan.

Junior wide receiver Trey Palmer returned after a one-game absence. He had practiced in a gold, non-contact jersey last week. Defensive end Ali Gaye also returned as expected from a two-game absence.

Sophomore Dwight McGlothern started for the first time this season in Stingley's place. McGlothern had returned from an injury that kept him out of the first two games last weekend against Central Michigan.