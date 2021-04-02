Jaden Hill grimaced and turned his back to home plate, clenching his right hand as he walked over the mound, a signal for medical attention. In that moment, the complexion of LSU’s game against Vanderbilt changed, as well as possibly the rest of its season.
Hill exited in the second inning Friday night with an elbow injury, and No. 1 Vanderbilt pounced on LSU’s emergency relief within minutes, taking a five-run lead inside Alex Box Stadium. As Vanderbilt sophomore phenom Jack Leiter held the Tigers to two runs over six innings, LSU lost 11-2.
LSU (17-10, 1-7 Southeastern Conference) dropped its fifth consecutive conference game and stands on the verge of getting swept for the second straight series. The Tigers have spiraled since SEC games began, but nothing could affect them over the next two months like an injury to one of their starting pitchers.
In the midst of LSU’s worst start within the league since 1969, its weekend rotation — junior Landon Marceaux, Hill and redshirt junior AJ Labas — has kept the majority of its games within reach, creating the hope LSU can turn its season around if it produces more runs.
Hill, who opened the year as LSU’s ace and a potential first-round draft pick, had pitched a scoreless first inning. He induced a potential double play with one out in the second, but a fielding error on freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan extended the frame. Though Hill’s fastball velocity held between 93-95 mph, he grimaced a couple pitches later.
After a long conversation with LSU athletic trainer Cory Couture and coach Paul Mainieri, Hill threw one practice pitch. It sailed. Hill grimaced and flexed his pitching hand again. Then he walked off the mound with Couture, his head pointed toward the ground. Hill briefly lifted his gaze as he reached the dugout steps.
Sophomore left-hander Alex Brady entered in emergency relief with a left-hander on-deck. He faced two batters and allowed five runs. Ten minutes after Hill’s exit, LSU trailed 5-0.
On the other side, Leiter had entered with 16 consecutive no-hit innings. He reached 20 as he mowed through LSU’s lineup, at one point striking out six straight batters. Leiter finished with 12 strikeouts. Sophomore second baseman Collier Cranford finally broke the hitless streak with a single in the fifth inning.
Though LSU scored twice against Leiter, matching the two runs he had allowed all season, and freshman right-hander Blake Money briefly steadied LSU by pitching 4 ⅔ innings in relief, the Commodores stretched their lead to win the series.