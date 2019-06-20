Tremont Waters — all 5-feet, 9 inches of him — is now an NBA player.

The LSU point guard was selected by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA draft at No. 51 overall Thursday night, putting the cherry on the top of a remarkable LSU career.

Waters played just two seasons in Baton Rouge, but led the Tigers their first SEC regular season title victory since 2009. He also made huge shots in LSU's run to the Sweet 16 despite playing under an interim head coach amid Will Wade's suspension over potential recruiting violations that emerged mid-season.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Waters hit a game-winning shot as time expired against Maryland in the Round of 32. He scored a game-high 23 points in the Tigers' first Sweet 16 appearance since 2006, but the team was overpowered by Michigan State in a 80-63 loss.

Waters, a native of New Haven, Connecticut, averaged nearly identical stat lines in both season with LSU. He put up 15.3 points per game, along with 5.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Rabalais: How Naz Reid, Tremont Waters changed LSU basketball course en route to NBA draft In the hours after the New Orleans Pelicans scoop up Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall NBA draft pick, former LSU stars Naz Reid and Trem…

This year marks the second time Waters has entered the draft pool. He entered the draft after his freshman season, but took his name out and returned to LSU for his sophomore season.

Check back for updates.