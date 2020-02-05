LSU is officially moving to a 4-3 defense.
Speculation of such a change followed the hiring of new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, whose previous defenses at LSU, Nebraska and Youngstown State all used four defensive linemen, and Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed the switch Wednesday afternoon.
It's a more "attack-style" defense, Orgeron said, a scheme that the Larose native learned to favor after coaching defensive lines on championship teams with Miami and Southern Cal.
LSU used to run a three-man defensive line under former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who was hired last month to be Baylor's next head coach.
The Tigers wouldn't have moved to a 4-3 if Aranda had stayed, Orgeron said. As a head coach, Orgeron said he supported the defenses that his coordinators want.
It was Pelini's decision to implement the 4-3 defense at LSU, Orgeron said.
"That's why I hired him," he added.
The LSU roster suits such a switch, Orgeron said, with its depth and talent on a defensive line that returns starting nose tackle Tyler Shelvin and defensive end Glen Logan.
Defensive linemen like Siaki "Apu" Ika, Neil Farrell and Joseph Evans — players who combined for 23 tackles and over eight tackles for loss in 2019 — further bolster the defensive front, which could also convert edge rushers like outside linebacker Andre Anthony to defensive end.
The 2020 recruiting class also called for the schematic change, Orgeron said, a haul that had six defensive linemen, including four-star defensive tackles Jaquelin Roy and Jacobian Guillory, who were both ranked within the top 12 defensive tackles in the nation, according to 247Sports.
"I think it's time for the shift," Orgeron said. "With all the spread (offenses) we're going to see, I think it's going to be good."
Pelin's first team meeting on Tuesday "was phenomenal," Orgeron said. It reassured the fourth-year head coach of his hire.
Orgeron said Pelini was "the first name I came up with" when Aranda's name started getting mentioned for head coaching jobs, and he said he "always wanted to coach with him."
Thanks to timing and a three-year, $2.3 million contract for Pelini, that day has come for Orgeron.
They share a mutual mentor in Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. Orgeron was Carroll's defensive line coach at Southern Cal from 2001 to 2004, and Pelini served as an NFL position coach under Carroll in the late 1990s.
Orgeron said Carroll told him that "Bo is the brightest defensive mind he's ever been around."
In 2014, the year Orgeron spent out of coaching after serving as Southern Cal's interim head coach, he spoke at Pelini's coaching clinic at Nebraska, where Pelini was then the Cornhusker's head coach.
"I watched the way he coached," Orgeron said. "I said, 'You know what? That's the type of coach I like being around.'"
Orgeron is hoping for the same havoc-style defenses that Pelini led in Baton Rouge from 2005-07, when the Tigers averaged 38 sacks per season, created a combined 71 turnovers and helped the program when the BCS national championship in 2007.
In 2019, LSU ranked 20th nationally in total sacks (37), 23rd in tackles for loss (96) and 23rd in total turnovers forced (22).
"I think he's going to put them in the best position to attack," Orgeron said. "I can expect us to get more sacks, more tackles for loss because of his defense."