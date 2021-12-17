LSU’s didn’t top the recruiting rankings during the early signing period. Not even close. But the next few months will determine how the Tigers finish out their 2022 class.
LSU signed 13 high school seniors to its class on the first signing day, including key surprise in-state additions like four-star defensive lineman Quency Wiggins and three-star safety Jordan Allen, and followed up with a commitment from four-star offensive tackle transfer Miles Frazier on Thursday.
But Alabama won the recruiting battle on three top in-state recruits, including, four-star Captain Shreve athlete Kendrick Law, five-star St. James wide receiver Shazz Preston and four-star Edna Karr wide receiver Aaron Anderson.
LSU’s class so far is No. 18 in the nation and No. 8 in the SEC, but a number of factors could help the Tigers finish strong. According to On3 Sports Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons,
LSU is still in the mix for four-star Ponchatoula safety Jacoby Mathews, five-star Cy Park (Texas) linebacker Harold Perkins and four-star Lake Charles Prep running back TreVonté Citizen.
There are a number of reasons high school recruits might wait to commit, and sign in February.
Perkins is originally from New Orleans, but now lives in Cypress, Texas, and will announce his decision at the Under Armour All-American game on Jan. 2 He has LSU, Texas and Texas A&M in his top three.
“He’s given LSU every opportunity to make an impact in his recruitment,” Simmons said. “A lot of his family is from Louisiana, he’s from New Orleans and grew up an LSU fan. He’s been there numerous times waiting for that coaching hire, all that played into him taking his time.”
Players like Mathews were in the midst of state playoffs up until the week before signing day, and still want to take more visits before making the final decision on their future.
“He didn’t have time to take his visits with the proper head coach in place at LSU, which is big for him and his recruitment,” Simmons said. “I talked to a kid last night in Florida who’s been committed to a school for six months, but he’s not an early enrollee, so he said, ‘why sign early?’ The kids that don’t sign just don’t know yet, they don’t feel 100% about where they want to go.”
Citizen decommitted from LSU in November, but Simmons said it should be head coach Brian Kelly’s second priority to Mathews to getting him back, further maintaining LSU’s grip on its home territory.
But Simmons said that recruits could also be waiting on those offensive and defensive coordinator hires, so they know if they can fit into LSU’s new scheme under Kelly. So far, Kelly has targeted both his former defensive coordinator (now Notre Dame head coach) Marcus Freeman, Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White and Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees for the positions, but all have turned down LSU.
Steve Wiltfong, 247 Sports’ Director of Recruiting, said that while coordinator hires may be pivotal, Kelly has enough to sell to the recruits that are left. LSU has produced three straight top five recruiting classes and could still make the top 10 in this cycle.
Those coordinator hires could also wait until after the bowl games, or even the playoff for Kelly. It's likely that those coordinators could also reel in recruits that aren't on LSU's current list.
“Brian Kelly has a track record of winning too, he’s won as many games as anybody not named Nick Saban,” Wiltfong said. “But some recruits want every card on the table, and the longer you wait, the more information you could possibly have.”
Games like the Under Armour All-America are also traditional settings where players have the national platform to make big announcements. While some will sign the papers in secret and wait to announce, others might wait until February because they have official visits left to take.
In the SEC, teams are capped to signing 25 scholarship players, but teams can have a total of 85 scholarship players. In addition to the seven players LSU has in the transfer portal, others departing for the NFL will impact how many Kelly can get from the transfer portal. It’s unclear what that number is.
This is part of the problem with the early signing period, coaches don’t often have a clear picture of what they need.
“I think they have a lot of potential for guys to transfer for this year that can cover up some of the things that they don’t necessarily land in recruiting,” On3 recruiting analyst Jeremy Johnson said. “But I think the next class after that is where you will be seeing what Coach Kelly and that staff can do as a recruiting unit.”
Simmons said that is why some coaches have pushed for the early signing period to start after the championship games in late January.
As the clock strikes midnight on Friday to commence the dead period, recruits will have to wait to take their last-minute official visits until mid-January. That gives Kelly time to put more assistant coaches in place before making his final push. Then, he’ll get to start the process from scratch on the Class of 2023.
“I think it's too early to kind of say like maybe plan A or plan B or like who's in that next pool to go after certain guys,” Simmons said. “I think you'll see new names emerge.”