LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon has reeled in his first commitment for the 2023 recruiting cycle from Louisiana's highest-rated player.
New Orleans native Corey Chest, a four-star forward who will play his senior season at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, announced Tuesday that he'll return to play for his home state team in the 2023-24 season.
Chest, a 6-foot-8, 180-pound forward, previously attended McMain High School in New Orleans.
A Class 4A first-team all-state pick this past season, he is the state's No. 1 player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports composite listing.
Chest is ranked 74th overall nationally and is the No. 15 power forward going into his senior season, according to 247Sports.
McMain was the Class 4A state runner-up last season as Chest averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four blocks.
As a sophomore, Chest sank a late free throw and then came up with a game-clinching steal near midcourt for a one-point win over Carver in the Class 4A state title game.
Chest announced in July that he will play his final season for Link Academy, a college prep school that is putting a team on the basketball court for just the second season this fall. Link went 34-2 overall last season and advanced to the finals of the national high school tournament before falling to Montverde (Florida) Academy.
In addition to LSU, Chest held offers from Houston, Kansas, UL, Ole Miss, Southeastern Louisiana and Texas A&M, among others.
Christopher Dabe contributed to this report.