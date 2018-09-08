Once, Ian Fleming said, is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.

LSU’s offense struggled through the second half of the Miami game this past Sunday, but it could be passed off as happenstance because the Tigers built a 33-3 lead and coasted to a major 33-17 upset. That and the fact Miami’s defense is populated by two or three potential All-Americans and even more future NFL prospects. You are happy to win that game no matter how the offense performed.

Twice may turn out to be a coincidence, but it will take a more long-term view than what was possible in the minutes and immediate hours after LSU’s 31-0 shut out of Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

And the enemy? Arguably LSU’s biggest challenge yet is waiting on the plains next Saturday at Auburn. If LSU is to pull what likely would be an even bigger upset than its victory over Miami, there has to be some major improvement.

Coach Ed Orgeron said his team was flat, coming off a short week of preparation and coming home to face an in-state FCS team lurking in the trough between the towering waves of two top-10 powers. He was then asked if this was the kind of showing he needed to get his players’ attention.

“After the first quarter it seemed every time we had a big play it got called back,” LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said. “You can’t do that in big games. You’ve got to make big plays and you’ve got to keep it a big play.”

