Nearly halfway through their NCAA ration book of 25 preseason practices, Brian Kelly’s first LSU football team is very much in the research in development phase.
“We evaluate each day and don’t walk away thinking, ‘We’ve arrived,’ ” Kelly said after the Tigers simmered through a two-hour practice Wednesday morning.
Good thing. Because if LSU had to arrive today at its season opener, the package might be marked “return to sender.”
This is hardly unusual. And there is still time, though a finite and rapidly diminishing amount of it before the Tigers’ Sept. 4 opener against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome.
There are numerous issues still to work out, so let’s work our way through the list:
QUARTERBACK
The departure of Myles Brennan and the youth of freshman Walker Howard makes this a two-man race between junior Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier.
Similar to last week’s team drills when Nussmeier was out with an ankle sprain, Daniels got the majority of first-team reps in team drills. But both players had their moments Wednesday, throwing deep and in intermediate routes, frequently moving the pocket as they did so.
Nussmeier candidly assessed his competition with Daniels on Monday by saying: “We both know only one guy is going to play. That’s the way it is.” Still, the runner-up need not feel his season is over. Playing quarterback in the Southeastern Conference is a rough proposition, and the unfortunate truth is a starter is likely to get hurt at some point.
Daniels’ size is a major concern, especially if he’s going to take off and run as much as expected. LSU’s roster lists him at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, but if he weighs 200 pounds then so does my car. More like 180, maybe. He’s fast, but willowy. Nussmeier (listed at a more realistic 6-2, 194) looks beefier.
Might Kelly simply opt for a two-quarterback system, a la Florida’s Chris Leak and Tim Tebow back in the day? Doesn’t sound like it, but it may end up being that way.
RUNNING BACK
Noah Cain looks like the front runner, a serviceable back but not one to make anyone forget Leonard Fournette or Kevin Faulk. Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams will get their carries as well, as will John Emery. The latter, the former five-star from Destrehan who is now a senior, is still someone everyone is waiting on to blossom. He hasn’t yet. A run here, a catch there, but he probably isn’t better than third on the depth chart.
It’s a running back committee for sure.
RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
Kayshon Boutte has been in action but not getting every ball thrown his way. He still appears to be trying to find his form, but no reason to think he won’t get there.
Kelly spoke again of being “demanding, not demeaning” as a coaching staff, but he doesn’t mind letting loose with a pointed comment now and again. Wednesday, he had a couple for senior receiver Jaray Jenkins.
“I wish he would take more of a leadership role,” Kelly said. Then, looking at the TV cameras in the room, added, “Will he hear me? It comes from consistency. It comes from what we saw today. If we can get that every day, that (receivers) room will be in good shape.” Tight end Mason Taylor continues to impress.
OFFENSIVE LINE
It’s anything but settled, and for LSU that’s unsettling. Kelly said the Tigers are down to eight, maybe nine offensive linemen to use in their rotation, but exactly who goes where is still a mystery. Kelly said at Saturday’s scrimmage they’ll try right tackle Anthony Bradford at guard and Cameron Wire at tackle. Garrett Dellenger looks entrenched at center, but his struggles on shotgun snaps are alarming. “There’s still movement to see which are the best five guys,” Kelly said. Tick, tick, tick …
DEFENSIVE LINE
During an individual drill Wednesday, we watched BJ Ojulari screw freshman tackle Kimo Makane’ole into the ground. That’s no indictment of Makane’ole. Ojulari, Ali Gaye, Maason Smith and Jaquelin Roy will all play in the NFL one day. This is LSU’s bedrock position group and it’s going to have to carry a big load.
LINEBACKERS
Mike Jones and Greg Penn look like the starters, but LSU has depth including Micah Baskerville. The Tigers can go with three inside ‘backers, proof of defensive coordinator Matt House’s desire to be multiple.
SECONDARY
Colby Richardson, a McNeese State transfer, has been the non-quarterback talk of preseason camp, dueling with Mekhi Garner to start at cornerback opposite Jarrick Bernard-Converse. “He’s put on close to 20 pounds,” Kelly said of Richardson. “We saw a natural athlete transform himself physically. Now he’s 188-190 and has certainly developed himself into a guy who’s going to play football for us.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
This looks like one of the most settled areas of the team. If freshman Nathan Dibert isn’t kicking and Notre Dame transfer Jay Bramblett isn’t punting come Sept. 4, it will be a surprise.