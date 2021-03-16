Welcome to the spring football quarterback battle.
Just who would be LSU's starting signal caller was one of the biggest questions going into this offseason, especially with Myles Brennan returning from an abdominal injury that ended his 2020 season after just three games.
But it wasn't Brennan who took the first snaps on LSU's first day of spring practice on Tuesday. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said returning freshman Max Johnson, who led LSU to dramatic comeback victories in last year's final two games, was the player who went under-center first.
Orgeron said he told Johnson he'd be getting the first snaps going into the day's practice, and that it's considered a reward for the young player who helped prevent the Tigers from having their first losing record since 1999.
"There's one quarterback that's 2-0 on campus here," Orgeron said, "and that's him."
Still, Orgeron said all the quarterbacks took equal reps during Tuesday's practice, and that "there's no favorite" in a competition that'll likely carry over the next month, perhaps more.
"The competition is open," Orgeron said, "and the best man is going to win."
Reporters will get their first look at the football team on Thursday, the first spring practice availability since LSU shuttered its athletic activities along with the rest of the nation's league due to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Quarterbacks will be among the positions most examined. That, and identifying if a battle is indeed underway. Is the competition genuine? Performative? A little of both? Orgeron, like most coaches, have a history of welcoming and creating competition, especially with their quarterbacks, and, for the first time since 2018, LSU has a group of four scholarship quarterbacks to work with.
Orgeron said Brennan played well in the first practice — a session that wasn't full speed or full contact as the team gradually gets acclimated under NCAA rules. Perhaps more importantly, Orgeron said Brennan appeared "100% healthy" in his recovery from an injury that didn't require surgery.
"He's running around," Orgeron said. "He's run some bootlegs today. He looked very good. He threw the ball very well. He's not complaining about anything. He hasn't missed one practice."
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Brennan is a fifth-year senior, the descendant of New Orleans restaurant royalty who finally got his shot at starting quarterback after the departure of Heisman Trophy winner and eventually No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.
Brennan's performance — 79-of-131 passing for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions — was impressive in LSU's first three games, despite the Tigers starting 1-2 mostly due to a historically strugging defense.
Orgeron said Tuesday "there's no question" that "Myles played good enough to win" during those games, although the sixth-year coach has lamented the failed goal line attempt that sealed the loss to Missouri in the final seconds.
TJ Finley, who started in five games as a true freshman in 2020, is returning after an up-and-down season in which he threw for 941 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.
Incoming four-star recruit Garrett Nussmeier has also enrolled early, and the 6-foot-2, 172-pound freshman sported No. 5 in Tuesday's practice while impressing Orgeron with his mobility.
There are 14 more practices leading up to LSU's annual spring game on April 17, which means there's still a month left for Orgeron to watch his quarterbacks develop with new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz, who is implementing the same concepts LSU ran during its 2019 national championship season.
"(We're) seeing who's going to be the leader out there," Orgeron said. "That's gonna happen in scrimmages. That's going to happen in August (during fall camp). This is an ongoing thing. I'm watching everything they do. Fourth Quarter (workouts). Class. Attendance. Grades. Everything they do counts."