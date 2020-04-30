There are more unknowns in Will Wade’s life than would make any coach feel comfortable.

“A lot of things are in flux,” the LSU basketball coach said Thursday in a videoconference.

He’s had four key players — Trendon Watford, Javonte Smart, Darius Days and Emmitt Williams — put their names in for the NBA draft, though only Williams is blocked from returning to LSU because he signed with an agent. There’s no idea when the NBA draft will happen because of the coronavirus pandemic. The same may be true for the coming basketball season.

One thing is certain in Wade’s mind, though: The Tigers will have a top-shelf team this season assuming they get the chance.

“It would look like a major contender on a national scale,” Wade said of his vision for this year’s team, his fourth at LSU. “I think we’re close to having a great team that will compete in the SEC and nationally. You’ve got to have a really good mix of newcomers and proven veterans. But if things break the right way, we could have three double-digit scorers back plus Cam Thomas, Mwani (Wilkinson), Jalen (Cook). If we get another talented big kid, we’re in business now.”

Wade is hoping Watford (13.6 points per game), Smart (12.5 ppg) and Days (11.1) all return. He could then group them with five-star shooting guard Thomas and four-star players like Wilkinson, as well as Cook, a former star at Walker. The Tigers have six signees this season, including Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef, a transfer from UCLA, plus a commitment from 6-foot-11 center Josh Gray from Putnam, Connecticut.

At the moment, LSU has the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports.com, though Wade is eager to add another center.

LSU’s recruiting, of course, has come under scrutiny under Wade, but he maintains the Tigers' success is the product of hard work and strong branding.

“Contrary to what everyone thinks, we do develop a good relationship with kids,” said Wade, making an oblique reference to troubles that helped earn him a suspension late last season. “People trust us. We put them in a great system, treat them well and give them the opportunity to move forward at a high level.

“The reality is LSU is a great brand and a great school and people want to play here. Our staff works hard at it. That typically pays off when you do that.”

When Watford, Smart and Days make their final decisions could be impacted by when the NBA draft actually happens. Scheduled for July 25, the draft could be pushed back to August or even September if the 2019-20 NBA season, which is now on pause, restarts this summer.

Though players can’t work out for NBA teams, they are scrutinizing them through intense film study and interviews. Some LSU players have multiple interviews with NBA teams this week, Wade said.

The hope is that scrutiny will make the Tigers better players assuming they return.

“They’ll say, ‘You look lazy here. You don’t look good there,’ ” Wade said. “It can be jarring for the players.

“I talked to a team about Skylar (Mays) Sunday. He’s doing tremendous in interviews. They just got done watching 400 clips of him and they were getting ready to watch two full games. It shows you the level of detail that goes into drafting these guys and how every little thing matters.”

If the little things matter, Watford, Smart and Days will realize they could use a little more college polish and return to LSU. Though Wade can’t openly root for that, they are the nucleus of that combustible blend of veteran savvy and youthful skill he’s talking about as a recipe for a strong season to come.

“If you come together like we hope to, we can be a major, major player on the national scene,” Wade said. Then, semi-caustically, he added: “If we get our defense better.”

Wade’s comments about his team’s shortcomings are rarely covered up by a layer of sugary icing. He’s confident — brash, even — but realistic.

That mindset also colors his thinking when asked whether he’s optimistic about the coming season unfolding in relatively normal fashion after this season was cut short.

“I’m optimistic,” Wade said, “but I’m also realistic. We’ve had two head coaches' conference calls (at LSU) and another early next week with our administration.

“I think they’re optimistic. They feel like I do about what’s best for our student-athletes. We can serve them really well here with nutrition and mental health, but we’ve got to do it safely. We have to do testing and wear masks and take temperatures. The reality is, the virus and the health experts control the timeline. I’m optimistic and hopeful that by November we can have a lot of answers to getting back on the court and playing.”

If they do, Wade is confident he will have a strong team to put out there.