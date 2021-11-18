Will Wade may not like the way his LSU basketball team is starting games, but there’s nothing wrong with the way the Tigers are playing once they get going.
One day after saying he wanted his team to get off to a faster start, LSU again couldn’t get the engine to turn over Thursday night in its matchup with McNeese State in the Pete Maravich Assembly.
McNeese was just 4 of 14 from the field with 10 turnovers in the first 10-plus minutes of the first half, yet trailed only 5-10 before LSU started to roll.
A short pull-up jumper by Darius Days snapped the Tigers out of it, and they went on a 27-6 run in the final 8:53 of the first half to spark a 85-46 rout of the Cowboys.
It may not have been the way Wade drew it up after saying Wednesday that he was going to make changes to LSU’s gameday routine to shake the Tigers up.
LSU was just 7 of 20 from the field before Days got his team moving in the right direction.
The Tigers, who trailed at halftime of their two previous games, led 43-16 at the break and then coasted to their fourth consecutive win to start the season.
It’s the second 4-0 start in Wade’s five-year tenure, just one game behind the 5-0 start of the 2018-19 squad that went to the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16.
LSU forward Tari Eason, a transfer from Cincinnati, came off the bench to give his team a big lift in the first half.
He scored 11 points and picked off eight rebounds in just 14 minutes, then wound up with his third double-double in four games with career-highs of 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Eason added three blocks and two steals and had an assist on a three-point play by Brandon Murray as LSU stretched out its precarious lead to 23-10.
Days finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and 17th of his career — which leads all active Southeastern Conference players.
Eric Gaines also came off the bench for 10 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Ironically, the huge 27-6 run to end the first half matched the way LSU ended Tuesday night’s game with Liberty.
After trailing by five points with 6½ minutes remaining, LSU went on a 27-6 run to take out Liberty by 16.
LSU held its fourth consecutive opponent to under 60 points as McNeese State (1-3) shot just 19.4% from the field in the first half and 28.8% for the game.
The Cowboys committed 15 turnovers in the first half and had a total of 27 for the night.
Guard Christian Shumate had a double-double for McNeese with 12 points and 15 rebounds.