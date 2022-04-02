A late-game surge by Kentucky in extra innings gave the Wildcats an 8-5 victory over LSU softball on Saturday night.
Kentucky shortstop Erin Coffel hit a three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning, securing a Wildcats victory in the annual “Strikeout Ovarian Cancer” teal game.
Kentucky won Friday's game 5-3. The two teams close out their Southeastern Conference series at noon Sunday at Tiger Park.
The Tigers walked seven Wildcats while the Tigers' hitters struck out looking on three of their four strikeouts.
“I think it was a collection of errors and mistakes,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “Walks, walks, walks and at-bats that we let get away.”
LSU (22-14, 3-5 SEC) started the game hot, scoring four runs in the first inning. Danieca Coffey hit a single past second base and scored after Kentucky pitcher Izzy Harrison walked the next three batters.
LSU's Ali Newland then sent all three runners home on an RBI triple to center field for an early 4-0 lead.
“I’m just looking for a pitch over the plate and getting ready to go,” Newland said. “You have to be committed to your best stuff and just go from there.”
Kentucky (24-8, 5-3) pulled Harrison, who threw 36 pitches in two-thirds of an inning, for Miranda Stoddard, who moved over from third base.
Stoddard induced a fly ball to center field to get out of the inning.
“I thought we had a good first inning and I thought we had a little lull in there where we had some at-bats that got away from us,” Torina said.
The Wildcats responded with a single run in the third and three more in the fourth. In the third, Lauren Johnson hit an RBI single between Coffey and Taylor Pleasants that scored Kayla Kowalik.
In the fourth, Kowalik hit an RBI single to drive in Vanessa Nesby. Rylea Smith then singled for another RBI. Kentucky tied it at 4-4 on Coffel's sacrifice fly to score Kowalik.
The Wildcats took the lead in the fifth inning when pinch hitter Tatum Spangler hit an RBI single.
The Tigers awoke from a five-inning slumber in the bottom of the sixth when Baylea Brandon doubled down the third-base line. Pinch runner KK Madrey later scored to tie the game 5-5.
It stayed tied until Coffel's three-run shot put the Wildcats ahead to stay. LSU opened the bottom of the eighth with a walk and double, but a strikeout, groundout and flyout ended the game.