Manny Mantrana, who played outfield for Skip Bertman's first two LSU baseball teams, died April 21, according to St. Thomas University. Mantrana, who was battling cancer, was 58.
A native of Miami, Mantrana played for LSU under Bertman from 1984-85. He batted .302 in 1984 with four home runs and 27 RBIs. Mantrana then hit .272 in 1985 with 11 homers and 40 RBIs.
Mantrana went on to a 21-year coaching career at his high school alma mater, Miami Jackson High, then at St. Thomas University in Miami and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (formerly Texas Pan American). Mantrana coached at St. Thomas from 1997-2008, leaving with a school record 451 wins and earning a spot in the school's athletic hall of fame. He coached at UTRGV from 2009-17 where he won 210 games.
After coaching, Mantrana became a special assistant to the athletic director at UTRGV before becoming athletic director at Mountain View College (now Dallas College Mountain View).
Mantrana is survived by his wife and daughter.