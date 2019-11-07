The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' matchup with Alabama on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
Brooks Kubena
LSU 38, Alabama 35
It's time. The offensive brain trust between Steve Ensminger, Joe Brady and Joe Burrow is battle-tested and battle-proven. The inability to surprise Nick Saban's defenses and adjust on the fly has stood in LSU's way historically in this rivalry, and it will be the deciding factor in LSU's first victory over Alabama since 2011.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 38, Alabama 35
This is the year. LSU overhauled its offense for this moment: to beat Alabama for the first time since 2011 and take control of a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship. The Crimson Tide are talented, but they don’t have the same defensive juggernaut of past teams. If not now for LSU, when?
Scott Rabalais
Alabama 33, LSU 29
LSU can win, but the margins are tight as can be. The offense has to be on point in the red zone, the running game has to be effective, the defense has to keep Bama from breaking the long one and special teams have to be special. It’s all a bit too much to ask.
Sheldon Mickles
Alabama 34, LSU 31
Naturally, a lot depends on whether Tua Tagovailoa plays and how effective — or ineffective — he is, but this game has all the makings of a Tuscaloosa thriller. Two highly-productive offenses move the ball most of the day, but Alabama's defense makes one more stop than LSU to seal the deal.