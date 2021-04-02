One more to go. LSU baseball finishes off a series Saturday against No. 1 Vanderbilt, hoping to get back on track after a pair of difficult losses.
THE GAME
- WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday
- WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
- TV: None
- ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
- RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
Junior Jaden Hill left his start against Vanderbilt in the second inning. The Tigers lost 11-2.
Vanderbilt demonstrated why it’s the No. 1 baseball team in the country during the opener of LSU’s weekend series, turning what began as a close game into a 13-1 blowout.
MORE INFO
- RANKINGS: LSU is unranked and Vanderbilt is No. 1, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
- LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP AJ Labas (1-0, 2.97 ERA, 33.1 IP, 6 BB, 33 SO); VU – So. RHP Thomas Schultz (2-2, 5.14 ERA, 21.0 IP, 4 BB, 22 SO)
- WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU has to score more runs. The Tigers rank near the bottom of the conference in several major offensive categories, from batting average to strikeouts to runs scored. For LSU to beat Vanderbilt on Sunday and gain some momentum for the rest of the season — the Tigers face four ranked teams over the next four weeks — it has to improve those statistics. Every game counts as LSU tries to climb back into the Southeastern Conference standings.