Oklahoma will be without three players for the Peach Bowl against LSU, a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff.
Rhamondre Stevenson, a junior running back, Ronnie Perkins, a sophomore defensive lineman and Trejan Bridges, a freshman wide receiver, are suspended, according to multiple media outlets.
The reason for the suspension has not been confirmed.
"I’m aware of the report that's out there," Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley told reporters. "Unfortunately at this time, I can't comment on it.”
The Sooners and Tigers will play 3 p.m. Dec. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The winner will advance to play the winner of Ohio State and Clemson in the national championship game.
It's LSU's first appearance in the playoff. A Big 12 team has not won a playoff game in the six-year history of the format.