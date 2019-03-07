Inside the visitors dugout at Texas last Sunday, coach Paul Mainieri decided to insert one of LSU’s relievers. He looked at pitching coach Alan Dunn.

“Do you think he’s ready for this?” Mainieri asked.

“No doubt," Dunn told Mainieri.

The game was tied 3-3 at the start of the fifth inning, and starter Eric Walker had pitched as long as he could. So LSU inserted freshman Cole Henry. He pitched 3 ⅓ innings, giving up one run while striking out four batters.

Impressed by Henry’s performance and wanting to start freshman Landon Marceaux on the road next week, Mainieri decided to insert Henry into LSU’s weekend rotation for the first time. He will start Saturday against Cal, who brings with it Golden Spikes Award winner Andrew Vaughn.

“If he can rise to the occasion and pitch against this Cal team in an outstanding way for an extended period of time,” Maineiri said, “he throws himself right into the mix for the weekend rotation in the SEC.”

Henry impressed LSU’s coaches with his ability focus in the midst of pandemonium at Texas, a trait his father helped develop. Wanting to toughen his son while he pitched, Henry’s father chirped at him during Little League starts.

“Now when I go out there on the mound I block out everything,” Henry said. “It's just me and the catcher.”

It helps that he also throws a 97 mph fastball and a curveball that made one Texas hitter flinch. Watching Henry during a bullpen session on Wednesday, Mainieri noticed consistent mechanics, which allowed Henry to throw a lot of strikes — something LSU has looked for throughout the season.

While Henry’s focus stood out, that’s the exact thing Marceaux said he struggled with at Texas. Making his third start of the season, Marceaux allowed six runs. Mainieri pulled him from Saturday’s game with one out in the second inning.

“When things started to unravel,” Mainieri said, “he didn't have the composure and poise to take a step off, take a deep breath and make a big pitch and stop the bleeding.”

Marceaux will start again next Tuesday when LSU plays at Northwestern State, but before then, he will throw an inning of relief during the opening game against Cal.

Vaughn will present the most difficult part of facing the Golden Bears. Ten games into the season, he has hit .529 with seven home runs. Multiple mock drafts predict he will go No. 3 overall in this summer’s MLB Draft.

Four LSU starters — Zack Hess, Daniel Cabrera, Antoine Duplantis and Zach Watson — played alongside Vaughn last summer on the USA Collegiate National Team. Mainieri coached them.

When the team took batting practice at the Braves’ SunTrust Park, Vaughn hit balls into the opposite field bleachers 10 rows high. During a game in Cuba, Cabrera thinks Vaughn almost hit a ball out of the stadium. Cabrera’s rough estimate: 430 feet.

LSU has kept up with Vaughn ever since, and earlier this week, Mainieri texted him.

“Goodness, would you please cool down?” Mainieri typed. “At least for a week?”

Vaughn laughed in response.