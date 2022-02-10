Sophomore Dylan Crews might’ve solidified his position at centerfield this spring.
The star-studded hitter who played the majority of last season at right field as a freshman has been playing centerfield in this spring’s scrimmages.
“Dylan's situation is he has clearly proven he can play centerfield between the fall and these first couple of weekends,” Johnson said. “He’ll play some center and he'll move over and and play some right — it probably depends on how the rest of it takes shape on a given day.”
As the clock ticks on the days until the regular season, LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson’s vision for the season is coming into focus. Johnson also spoke of position versatility in the outfield — saying that junior Gavin Dugas and sophomore transfer Brayden Jobert could also move around depending on the matchup.
This weekend, LSU intrasquad scrimmages will more closely resemble the real-time game atmosphere with traditional scoring on Friday’s 6:30 p.m. season preview night and afternoon scrimmages at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Jordan Thompson healthy
Sophomore Jordan Thompson has been recovering from a lower leg injury this preseason, but has started to see time in the scrimmages. Johnson has said he expects Thompson to be healthy when the season starts.
“If he’s healthy, I would throw him in that first group of players (Tre Morgan, Dylan Crews, Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry),” Johnson said. “He’s getting back to health, which is a big deal for us.”
Pitching lineup coming into focus
The influx of transfers and a new pitching coach has invigorated the pitching staff, and Johnson said on Thursday that there’s a clearer picture of who will take the field this season. He mentioned both sophomores Blake Money and Will Helmers as players that have grown in the offseason and will for sure contribute.
“I like everything about him (Helmers), I really trust him,” Johnson said. “I know the competitor in him is going to be there from the mound. He's been one of our most effective pitchers”
This weekend will also be pivotal in Johnson making decisions on his starting lineups.
“The pitching rotation is wide open, but I think it’s narrowing a little bit,” Johnson said. “There’s a group of guys that will be ready to throw 75-90 pitches opening weekend, but that doesn’t mean that’s exactly how we’ll do it.”
Helmers said he’s confident in his four pitches: fastball, curveball, slider and changeup.
“This league is not a changeup league at all, not a lot of pitchers have changeups,” Helmers said. “So having a staff with seven or eight guys who have a consistent changeup is a huge thing coming out of a lefty’s hand or a righty’s hand and could be a big thing to have success.”
Alex Milazzo leading the battle for starting catcher
The catching position has depth with freshman Blaise Priester, sophomore Alex Milazzo and Samford graduate transfer Tyler McManus sharing reps through the past weekend’s scrimmages. Johnson said that sophomore Hayden Travinski would also see time manning the plate for the first time since his surgery last season during Thursday's three-inning scrimmage.
Travinski has gotten a lot of reps at bat through the spring scrimmages, but has yet to play catcher since his surgery last season.
In addition, McManus was recently named to D1 Baseball’s top 50 catchers and could be a strong addition to the batting lineup as well. Johnson expressed confidence in Milazzo’s command at the position, but said the two could end up sharing it in the beginning of the season.
“I'm very comfortable with Alex defensively, I don't think you'll find a better catcher in college baseball,” Johnson said. “Tyler McManus offensively had a great fall. I think the difference or something people don't talk about is that Alex is much improved offensively and Tyler's very good defensively as well.”