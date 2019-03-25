LSU baseball dropped in the latest rankings after losing two games against Georgia.
The Tigers (17-7, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) entered the series ranked No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball, but after winning on Friday night, they lost the next two games.
Here are three takeaways from No. 7 LSU's series at No. 9 Georgia.
Here are the latest polls. LSU's previous ranking is parentheses.
— Perfect Game: 16 (14)
— Baseball America: 17 (12)
— D1Baseball.com: 17 (10)
There are two other polls that have not yet updated. In all three of the polls above, LSU's next conference opponent, Mississippi State, is ranked No. 2.
LSU mounted a late rally on Sunday afternoon, but the No. 7 Tigers came up short against No. 9 Georgia, losing the series.