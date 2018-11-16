Rice has been cooked up pretty good this season, and heavily favored LSU will just have to keep from falling into the boiling pot in order to win at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium.
There isn't much that the Owls (1-10, 0-7 Conference USA) have done well, statistically, under first-year coach Mike Bloomgren, who took over the program after former coach David Bailiff was fired after going 57-80 (41.6 win percentage) in 11 seasons.
The program ranks 124th nationally in scoring offense (19 points per game), 122nd in total offense (324.5 yards per game), 116th in scoring defense (37.5 points allowed per game) and 100th in total defense (441.6 yards allowed per game).
Rice's only victory this season came in the opener, a 31-28 win over FCS-opponent Prairie View A&M that came down to a game-winning field goal as time expired.
Most of Rice's total yardage comes from 5-foot-8, 202-pound senior running back Austin Walter, a Texas native, who is ranked eighth nationally with 1,531 all-purpose yards.
Walter has 543 yards rushing, 497 yards receiving and 491 yards on kick returns, while rushing for four touchdowns and catching two touchdowns.
True freshman strong safety Prudy Calderon, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound Texas native, has started in the past six games and has recorded 23 tackles, a tackle for loss and four interceptions during those games.
Calderon's four interceptions are tied for third-most in the C-USA.