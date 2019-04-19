LSU has received a commitment from a four-star Texas linebacker.

Josh White, the nation's No. 20 outside linebacker according to 247Sports, announced that he was committing to LSU's 2020 recruiting class on Twitter Friday afternoon.

"I would like to thank my mom for always believing in me and showing me what hard work looks like," White said in a video he posted on Twitter. "Thank you to all the coaches that helped me to get to this point in my life, and with that said, I will be furthering my career at LSU. Go Tigers."

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Houston native plays at Cy Creek High, and he also holds offers from schools like Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas.

White is the fourth Texas player to commit to LSU, joining cornerback Lorando Johnson (nation's No. 11 CB), offensive tackle Courtland Ford (No. 16 OT) and defensive end Alec Bryant (No. 10 WDE). Each player is within the top 50 recruits in Texas, according to 247Sports.

White is the only linebacker commitment in LSU's class, which now holds 11 players and ranks No. 3 nationally, No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference.

LSU's 2020 commitments