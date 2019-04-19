LSU has received a commitment from a four-star Texas linebacker.
A day after the whirlwind news of a shakeup in the LSU athletic department, the school offic…
Josh White, the nation's No. 20 outside linebacker according to 247Sports, announced that he was committing to LSU's 2020 recruiting class on Twitter Friday afternoon.
"I would like to thank my mom for always believing in me and showing me what hard work looks like," White said in a video he posted on Twitter. "Thank you to all the coaches that helped me to get to this point in my life, and with that said, I will be furthering my career at LSU. Go Tigers."
Blessed.. pic.twitter.com/7tehOtRE3V— Jwhite_33 (@33Jwhite) April 19, 2019
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Houston native plays at Cy Creek High, and he also holds offers from schools like Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas.
White is the fourth Texas player to commit to LSU, joining cornerback Lorando Johnson (nation's No. 11 CB), offensive tackle Courtland Ford (No. 16 OT) and defensive end Alec Bryant (No. 10 WDE). Each player is within the top 50 recruits in Texas, according to 247Sports.
White is the only linebacker commitment in LSU's class, which now holds 11 players and ranks No. 3 nationally, No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference.
Less than two weeks after committing to LSU, Jaden Navarrette, a four-star athlete from Norc…
A day after the whirlwind news of a shakeup in the LSU athletics department, the school has …
LSU's 2020 commitments
|Name
|Hometown
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Rating
|Notes
|Elias Ricks
|Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)
|CB
|6-2
|180
|*****
|Nation's No. 1 CB
|Jordan Berry
|Harbor City, Calif. (Narbonne)
|DT
|6-2
|323
|***
|Nation's No. 33 DT
|Kayshon Boutte
|New Iberia (Westgate)
|WR
|5-10
|175
|****
|Louisiana's No. 1 overall recruit
|Alec Bryant
|Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek)
|WDE
|6-3
|230
|****
|Nation's No. 9 WDE
|Demon Clowney
|Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy)
|WDE
|6-4
|225
|****
|Nation's No. 5 WDE
|TJ Finley
|Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula)
|PRO
|6-6
|233
|****
|Nation's No. 8 pro-style QB
|Courtland Ford
|Cedar Hill, Texas (Cedar Hill)
|OT
|6-6
|305
|****
|Nation's No. 23 OT
|CamRon Jackson
|Haynesville (Haynesville)
|DT
|6-5
|271
|****
|Nation's No. 24 DT
|Lorando Johnson
|Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster)
|CB
|6-0
|181
|****
|Nation's No. 11 CB
|Max Johnson
|Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County)
|PRO
|6-3
|214
|****
|Nation's No. 5 pro-style QB
|Josh White
|Houston, Texas (Cy Creek)
|OLB
|6-1
|200
|****
|Nation's No. 20 OLB