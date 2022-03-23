Nothing was going to keep Matt McMahon from what he calls the “opportunity of a lifetime” as the head coach of a high-major basketball team.
Not even the specter of NCAA sanctions looming over the LSU basketball program — which McMahon took the reins of Monday afternoon after a seven-year stint at Murray State — could keep him from taking the next big step in his professional career.
During his introductory news conference Wednesday, the 43-year-old McMahon said he had no qualms about taking over a program that could be facing heavy penalties for violations spelled out in the NCAA’s notice of allegations the school received earlier this month.
“There's a quote, Eric Thomas, a great speaker,” McMahon said. “He said, ‘You have to take advantage of the opportunity of a lifetime within the lifetime of the opportunity.’ I certainly plan to do that here at LSU.”
Although speculation swirled that LSU athletic director Scott Woodward might have a difficult time finding a coach without knowing the NCAA punishment that awaits, McMahon needed little time to take on the challenge.
He said he hasn't looked that far down the road, instead focusing on the task he faces now.
“I'm excited to move the program forward, and we're going to build it with great players, great people and everyone in our organization,” he said. “No concerns there at all.”
McMahon’s Murray State team lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament Saturday night, and 24 hours later he was reported to be the front-runner for the LSU job.
The next evening, he stepped off a private jet in Baton Rouge as the school’s 25th men’s basketball coach after signing a term sheet on a seven-year, $20.3 deal.
McMahon said Wednesday he hit the ground running. The first order of business was talking to a team that won 22 games this season before falling in its first-round NCAA tournament game Friday night to Iowa State.
“That’s the most important thing here, we’ve hit the ground running,” he said. “Going to invest a lot of time with our players. I want people who want to be here. I want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're going to build here.
“We're going to do things the right way, and we're going to make sure we're developing young men, not only on the court. Everyone wants to play in the NBA, but the average career is 3½ years. So it's going to be an all-encompassing program.”
Whether he can persuade some of the players who have eligibility left to stick around remains to be seen, but McMahon said his top priority is to build relationships with them.
“It's all about getting the right people in the bus, and we're going to work to establish those relationships,” he said. “I don't expect someone to walk in and shake my hand in 30 seconds and have trust established, but we're going to work to do that.”
The next thing will be establishing a culture within the program.
“We always start with the culture, and culture is the most overused word in sports,” McMahon stressed. “People just throw it around and have no idea what it means.
“Our culture will be clearly defined. We will lead through simplicity, clarity and intentionality in everything we do.”
McMahon didn’t say whether any of Will Wade’s staff members will be considered for his staff, but he said he’s received substantial interest through texts and emails from other coaches.
“Everybody wants to come to LSU. It's one of the great places in all of college sports,” he said. “I'm going to get transformative people on my staff who are going to impact our young people. I can't wait to build relationships with our players and to recruit elite coaches here to be a part of our staff.”
With that, McMahon said there was a lot of work to be done.
“I'm in it for the long haul,” he said. “We're going to get to work right away in building a championship program in everything that we do on and off the basketball court.”