Ed Orgeron isn't certain yet if LSU will get Myles Brennan back from injury in time for the Auburn game on Saturday, but the starting quarterback will begin a steady return to practice on Monday.
Brennan, who missed LSU's win over South Carolina with an abdominal injury, was sidelined after starting in the Tigers' first three games of the season. He dressed out on Saturday, but he only threw very light tosses during warmups and never fixed his helmet on for any team drills.
True freshman TJ Finley started in place of Brennan, and he led the Tigers in a 52-24 win over South Carolina while completing 17-of-21 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns.
After the game, Orgeron reaffirmed that there was no quarterback controversy, and the head coach told reporters again Monday that Brennan remains the starting quarterback when healthy.
"If Myles is healthy, he's our first-team quarterback," Orgeron said. "But I'm not putting him in unless he's 100%."
Orgeron has said that Brennan's injury requires time to heal, and the redshirt junior has to gain back his rotational ability to make throws.
Orgeron said Brennan will practice at "about 25%" today, and athletic training director Jack Marucci will oversee his progression throughout the week.
"I don't know yet if he's going to play," Orgeron told reporters Monday. "He may play. It all depends on how practice goes this week... see what he can do, feel it. He's probably going to be sore."
The LSU coaching staff will make decisions on who runs with the first team offense on a daily basis, Orgeron said, and, on Monday, Brennan and Finley will split reps along with true freshman Max Johnson.
Finley edged out Johnson in practice last week to earn his first career start. Johnson entered the game for one play on the first drive, when Finley was sidelined after his helmet jarred loose on the field, and Johnson played more on the final series when the game was out of hand.
Johnson never threw a pass, but he had two carries for 19 yards.
Finley impressed Orgeron in his debut. The 6-foot-6, 242-pound Ponchatoula High graduate showed poise and command in the pocket, and he delivered crucial throws that helped LSU convert eight of its 10 third down opportunities.
Finley's two touchdown passes both went to Terrace Marshall. The first was a seven-yard fade route to the right corner of the end zone, and the second was a third-and-6 slant that Marshall turned into a 51-yard score.
Finley also showcased his arm strength when he lofted a 36-yard pass to Jaray Jenkins in the second quarter.
"I told y'all he had a cannon for an arm," Orgeron said. "So pleased with TJ's poise. He looked like a veteran out there. I think that's what made the difference in the football game."