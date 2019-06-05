Antoine Duplantis has put together one of the most productive careers in LSU history, and on Wednesday morning, he got selected in the MLB Draft.
Duplantis went in the 12th round, 358th overall to the New York Mets.
A four-year starter, Duplantis has given LSU a model of consistency throughout his career. He set the LSU record for games played (267) and triples (16) while earning second-team All-Southeastern Conference this season.
Duplantis broke the LSU career hits record last weekend, and he increased his power as a senior with 11 home runs, almost doubling his career total in one season.