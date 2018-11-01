You'd be hard pressed to find a college football expert picking LSU to pull the upset on Alabama this weekend.
In fact, not a single expert at ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, USA Today or even the Advocate's own beat writers believes in the Tigers, who host 14.5 point favorite Alabama at 7 p.m. Saturday, will win.
There are a few brave souls overlooking the top-ranked Crimson Tide.
The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' game with Alabama on Saturday night.
Les Miles, who coached LSU from 2005-2016, is buying into the upset hype.
And Kevin Duffey of Saturday Down South is picking the Tigers to win outright.
Also, the experts of ESPN's College Gameday, broadcast Saturday morning from Baton Rouge, haven't made their picks yet.
Here's a quick breakdown of some of the top college football analysts' picks:
ESPN experts:
|Winner
|Score
|Andrea Adelson
|Alabama
|37-20
|Joel Anderson
|Alabama
|35-20
|Edward Aschoff
|Alabama
|31-17
|Kyle Bonagura
|Alabama
|42-24
|Heather Dinich
|Alabama
|21-13
|David M. Hale
|Alabama
|31-13
|Sam Khan Jr.
|Alabama
|34-19
Full slate of ESPN predictions here.
CBS Sports experts:
|Winner
|Spread
|Dennis Dodd
|Alabama
|LSU
|Jerry Palm
|Alabama
|LSU
|Tom Fornelli
|Alabama
|LSU
|Chip Patterson
|Alabama
|Alabama
Full slate of CBS Sports predictions here.
Sports Illustrated experts:
|Winner
|Ross Dellenger
|Alabama
|Scooby Axson
|Alabama
|Molly Greary
|Alabama
|Joan Niesen
|Alabama
Full slate of Sports Illustrated predictions here.
USA Today experts:
|Winner
|Jace Evans
|Alabama
|Paul Myerberg
|Alabama
|George Schroeder
|Alabama
Full slate of USA Today predictions here.