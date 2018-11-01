You'd be hard pressed to find a college football expert picking LSU to pull the upset on Alabama this weekend.

In fact, not a single expert at ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, USA Today or even the Advocate's own beat writers believes in the Tigers, who host 14.5 point favorite Alabama at 7 p.m. Saturday, will win.

There are a few brave souls overlooking the top-ranked Crimson Tide.

Les Miles, who coached LSU from 2005-2016, is buying into the upset hype.

And Kevin Duffey of Saturday Down South is picking the Tigers to win outright.

Also, the experts of ESPN's College Gameday, broadcast Saturday morning from Baton Rouge, haven't made their picks yet.

Here's a quick breakdown of some of the top college football analysts' picks:

ESPN experts:

 Winner  Score
Andrea Adelson Alabama37-20
Joel Anderson Alabama35-20
Edward Aschoff Alabama31-17
Kyle Bonagura Alabama42-24 
Heather Dinich Alabama21-13 
David M. Hale Alabama31-13 
Sam Khan Jr. Alabama34-19 
   
   

Full slate of ESPN predictions here.

CBS Sports experts:

  WinnerSpread
Dennis Dodd AlabamaLSU
Jerry Palm AlabamaLSU
Tom Fornelli AlabamaLSU 
Chip Patterson AlabamaAlabama

Full slate of CBS Sports predictions here.

Sports Illustrated experts:

 Winner 
Ross Dellenger Alabama
Scooby AxsonAlabama
Molly GrearyAlabama
Joan NiesenAlabama

Full slate of Sports Illustrated predictions here.

USA Today experts:

  Winner
Jace EvansAlabama
Paul Myerberg Alabama
George SchroederAlabama

Full slate of USA Today predictions here.

