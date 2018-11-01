You'd be hard pressed to find a college football expert picking LSU to pull the upset on Alabama this weekend.

In fact, not a single expert at ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, USA Today or even the Advocate's own beat writers believes in the Tigers, who host 14.5 point favorite Alabama at 7 p.m. Saturday, will win.

There are a few brave souls overlooking the top-ranked Crimson Tide.

Les Miles, who coached LSU from 2005-2016, is buying into the upset hype.

And Kevin Duffey of Saturday Down South is picking the Tigers to win outright.

Also, the experts of ESPN's College Gameday, broadcast Saturday morning from Baton Rouge, haven't made their picks yet.

Here's a quick breakdown of some of the top college football analysts' picks:

ESPN experts:

Winner Score Andrea Adelson Alabama 37-20 Joel Anderson Alabama 35-20 Edward Aschoff Alabama 31-17 Kyle Bonagura Alabama 42-24 Heather Dinich Alabama 21-13 David M. Hale Alabama 31-13 Sam Khan Jr. Alabama 34-19

Full slate of ESPN predictions here.

CBS Sports experts:

Winner Spread Dennis Dodd Alabama LSU Jerry Palm Alabama LSU Tom Fornelli Alabama LSU Chip Patterson Alabama Alabama

Full slate of CBS Sports predictions here.

Sports Illustrated experts:

Winner Ross Dellenger Alabama Scooby Axson Alabama Molly Greary Alabama Joan Niesen Alabama

Full slate of Sports Illustrated predictions here.

USA Today experts:

Winner Jace Evans Alabama Paul Myerberg Alabama George Schroeder Alabama

Full slate of USA Today predictions here.