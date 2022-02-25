With just three games remaining in the Southeastern Conference schedule, the LSU basketball team naturally is quite familiar with most of its league foes.
Will Wade’s team has played Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas A&M twice each and nine other teams once, but with exactly one week left in the regular season his Tigers have yet to see Missouri.
As such, Wade and Missouri counterpart Cuonzo Martin might have to introduce themselves when their teams finally get together at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (SEC Network).
“It’s an interesting dynamic, a different dynamic, playing at the end of February in the conference for the first time and kind of putting fresh eyes on them,” Wade said Friday. “We’ve seen them play quite a bit on tape preparing for other teams, but you’re spending more time studying the other team that you’re playing (that game).”
When he finally got to focus on Missouri, Wade saw a totally different team than the one LSU defeated 86-80 on March 6 in Columbia, Missouri. Just two of the 10 players who were on the court that day for Missouri are still with the team — 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward Kobe Brown and guard Javon Pickett.
Brown started that day and had a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists, while Pickett did not score in eight minutes of playing time.
“Kobe Brown is a fantastic player who’s really come into his own for them,” Wade said. “Plays inside, plays outside. He controls the game for them scoring and assists-wise, and the other guys play off of him.”
Missouri (10-18, 4-11 SEC) has relied heavily on Brown. He's the team’s leading scorer with 12.4 points a game and is also its top rebounder with 7.9 per game.
Martin found himself in a similar predicament as Wade when he sat down to watch LSU (19-9, 7-8) on tape this season.
Forwards Darius Days and Mwani Wilkinson and guard Eric Gaines are the only players who saw action in that game that are still on Wade’s roster. But Wade has one other player who saw action in that game in Xavier Pinson, who transferred to LSU in May after playing his first three seasons at Missouri.
Pinson is getting back to 100% healthy, and he appears to be rounding into form at just the right time. He’ll face his old team after missing six games and playing sparingly in two others because of a sprained knee, which he suffered in a win over Tennessee on Jan. 8.
Pinson has averaged 12.6 points and 6.4 assists in the past five games and is coming off one of the best games of his college career. The speedy 6-2 point guard poured in 26 points and had eight assists in a 71-66 loss to Kentucky, giving him 26 total assists in the past three games with at least eight assists in each one.
When asked about finally getting back to 100%, Pinson said he was concerned with just one thing — winning. LSU is tied for seventh in the standings after losing eight of its past 12 games, so Pinson made it clear that getting on track is his main focus.
After playing his former team, Pinson and LSU go to Arkansas on Wednesday night and host Alabama on March 5 to end the regular season.
“I want to win. I want to get back to winning, that’s about it,” he said. “I don’t know about me being 100 or 90 or 80 (percent). It doesn’t matter right now, I’ve got to come with it.
“I’ve got to bring it to the table, no matter what, no excuses. I mean, we just have to win and find ways to get wins. Winners just find a way to win no matter what, so we just have to find a way.”