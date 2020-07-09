The 2020 college football season is still expected to happen despite the coronavirus pandemic, but major conference scheduling decisions could mean hefty changes.

Three of the Power 5 conferences were reported on Thursday to be planning to cut out the non-conference portions of their team schedules, but the Big Ten became the first to make the decision official.

That decision won't directly impact the Southeastern Conference, as no Big Ten schools are scheduled to play any SEC schools this season. But the other two conferences reportedly eyeing the same decision are a different story.

The Atlantic Coast Conference is mulling the same change, according to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. Such a move would greatly impact the SEC, with the eight games scheduled vs. the ACC tied for the most with the Sun Belt Conference.

The Pac-12 has reportedly made the decision to eschew non-conference games, according to a report from The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.

SEC teams are scheduled face off with a Pac-12 or an ACC opponent in 10 games in 2020, including four such games in the final week of the college football regular season. In all the conference was slated to play 56 such games.

The Tigers' four non-conference games include a pair of Conference USA opponents in UT-San Antonio and Rice, as well as an in-state matchup with Nicholls State of the Southland Conference. But LSU's most notable such matchup is scheduled for Sept. 12 when they welcome Texas, of the Big 12 conference, to Tiger Stadium.

The game is a rematch of a high-drama game from the same week of the 2019 season, in which LSU clawed out a 45-38 victory on the road.

Georgia and Auburn would have the biggest schedule impact from dropping ACC matchups, each having two such games on their current schedule. Each of Alabama, Mississippi State, Texas A.M., Kentucky, Florida and South Carolina have one game on the list of 10 expected to be nixed.

Scroll below for the full breakdown of non-conference opponents, LSU non-conference games and the full SEC non-conference schedule for each week.

SEC NON-CONFERENCE | By the numbers

Total games: 56

BY CONFERENCE

ACC : 8

: 8 Sun Belt : 8

: 8 Conference USA : 6

: 6 Big 12 : 4

: 4 Mid-American : 4

: 4 Mountain West : 4

: 4 Southern : 4

: 4 American : 3

: 3 Ohio Valley : 3

: 3 Southland : 3

: 3 Independent : 3

: 3 Pac-12 : 2

: 2 SWAC : 2

: 2 Big South : 1

: 1 Big Sky: 1

LSU NON-CONFERENCE OPPONENTS

Sept. 5 vs. UT-San Antonio (CUSA)

Sept. 12 vs. Texas (Big 12)

Sept. 19 at Rice (CUSA)

Oct. 3 vs. Nicholls State (Southland)

FULL SEC NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

(Italics = LSU game; Bold = games reportedly canceled)

WEEK 1 (Sept. 3-5)

Eastern Michigan (MAC) at Kentucky

UT-San Antonio (CUSA) at LSU

Alabama at Southern California (Pac-12)

Nevada (MWC) at Arkansas

Alcorn State (SWAC) at Auburn

Eastern Washington (Big Sky) at Florida

New Mexico (MWC) at Mississippi State

Central Arkansas (Southland) at Missouri

Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt) at South Carolina

Charlotte (CUSA) at Tennessee

Abilene Christian (Southland) at Texas A&M

Mercer (Southern) at Vanderbilt

Ole Miss at Baylor (Big 12)

Georgia at Virginia (ACC)

WEEK 2 (Sept. 12)

Auburn at North Carolina (ACC)

E. Tennessee State (Southern) at Florida

Texas (Big 12) at LSU

SE Missouri State (OVC) at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at N.C. State (ACC)

East Carolina (AAC) at South Carolina

Tennessee at Oklahoma (Big 12)

N. Texas (CUSA) at Texas A&M

Georgia State (Sun Belt) at Alabama

Arkansas at Notre Dame (IND.)

WEEK 3 (Sept. 19)

South Alabama (Sun Belt) at Florida

Kent State (MAC) at Kentucky

Furman (Southern) at Tennessee

Colorado (Pac-12) at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Kansas State (Big 12)

LSU at Rice (CUSA)

WEEK 4 (Sept. 26)

Kent State (MAC) at Alabama

Southern Miss (CUSA) at Auburn

UL Monroe (Sun Belt) at Georgia

Tulane (AAC) at Mississippi State

Eastern Michigan (MAC) at Missouri

Colorado State (MWC) at Vanderbilt

WEEK 5 (Oct. 3)

Charleston Southern (Big South) at Arkansas

Nicholls State (Southland) at LSU

WEEK 6 (Oct. 10)

Eastern Illinois (OVC) at Kentucky

Missouri at BYU (IND.)

Fresno State (MWC) at Texas A&M

WEEK 7 (Oct. 17)

None

WEEK 8 (Oct. 24)

UConn (AAC) at Ole Miss

WEEK 9 (Oct. 31)

None

WEEK 10 (Nov. 7)

None

WEEK 11 (Nov. 14)

UT Martin (OVC) at Alabama

UMass (ACC) at Auburn

WEEK 12 (Nov. 21)

UL Monroe (Sun Belt) at Arkansas

New Mexico State (IND.) at Florida

Georgia Southern (Sun Belt) at Ole Miss

Alabama A&M (SWAC) at Mississippi State

UL-Lafayette (Sun Belt) at Missouri

Wofford (Southern) at South Carolina

Troy (Sun Belt) at Tennessee

Louisiana Tech (CUSA) at Vanderbilt

WEEK 13 (Nov. 26-28)

Georgia Tech at Georgia (ACC)

Kentucky at Louisville (ACC)

South Carolina at Clemson (ACC)

Florida at Florida State (ACC)